BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Greatest road tests ever: Mitsubishi Starion 2.6 Turbo
UP NEXT
Nevada approves Mercedes' level-three Drive Pilot system

Greatest road tests ever: Mitsubishi Starion 2.6 Turbo

Impressive in-gear performance from a hugely responsive engine, but interior and equipment disappointed
Autocar
News
2 mins read
30 January 2023

Tested 28.6.89 

Seven years after the Starion coupé’s launch, Mitsubishi took the unusual step of replacing its 2.0-litre turbo with an engine pinched from a 4x4. 

The updated Starion’s engine was derived from the Mitsubishi Shogun’s 2.6-litre powerplant and used an iron block and a single-cam alloy head with three valves per cylinder. A 24bhp drop compared with the 2.0-litre car meant poorer acceleration from rest and a lower maximum speed, but the in-gear performance improved massively – 30-50mph in fifth was managed in 8.4sec compared with a previous best of 14.0sec – while responsiveness was among the best we’d seen from a turbo engine.

But the new 2.6 was also coarse and ran out of puff well before the redline. The five-speed manual gearbox was cumbersome and notchy, and although the steering was quick and accurate, it lacked feel. But the deft suspension yielded excellent dry-weather grip, the ride was on the right side of firm and turn-in was super-sharp. 

The cabin was dated, gloomy and cramped, and the seats lacked adjustability, although the pedals were ideally set for heel-and-toeing. Equipment was unimpressive. 

For: Handling, low- and mid-range performance 

Against: Slower than before, cramped cabin

Factfile

Price £16,969 Engine 4 cyls in line, 2555cc, turbo, petrol Power 153bhp at 5000rpm Torque 209lb ft at 2500rpm 0-60mph 7.8sec 0-100mph 22.9sec Standing quarter mile 15.9sec, 86mph Top speed 129mph Economy 18.8mpg

What happened next?

Fewer than 2000 Starions were produced in 1989, which was to be the car’s final year on sale. The 2.6 became popular with tuners, who removed the powersapping catalytic converter and upgraded the turbo. Its replacement, the 3000GT, didn’t go on sale in the UK until 1992. Its 3.0-litre V6 was a good for 282bhp and 0-60mph in 5.5sec.

Used cars for sale

 Mitsubishi ASX 2.2 DI-D 4 Auto 4WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£10,990
38,460miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.4h TwinMotor 13.8kWh 5h CVT 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£24,495
30,971miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.4h TwinMotor 13.8kWh 4h CVT 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£23,500
30,873miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.0h 12kWh GX4h CVT 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£16,995
60,000miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 1.5T 3 CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£15,390
50,577miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mitsubishi Shogun 3.2 DI-DC Barbarian Auto 4WD Euro 6 3dr SWB
2016
£29,990
8,199miles
Diesel
Automatic
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.4h TwinMotor 13.8kWh Design CVT 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£26,995
12,487miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.0h 12kWh GX4h CVT 4WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£11,500
94,244miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mitsubishi ASX 1.6 3 5dr
2017
£12,500
24,783miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

01 Vauxhall Astra GSE FD 2023 front corner
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
vauxhall grandland gse review 2023 01 front cornering
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 first drive
lamborghini urus performante 2023 01 front tracking
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2023 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2023 UK first drive
Yaris GR Sport front dynamic
Toyota Yaris GR Sport first drive
Toyota Yaris GR Sport first drive
Hyundai Ioniq 6 front dynamic
Hyundai Ioniq 6 UK first drive
Hyundai Ioniq 6 UK first drive

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

01 Vauxhall Astra GSE FD 2023 front corner
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
vauxhall grandland gse review 2023 01 front cornering
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 first drive
lamborghini urus performante 2023 01 front tracking
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2023 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2023 UK first drive
Yaris GR Sport front dynamic
Toyota Yaris GR Sport first drive
Toyota Yaris GR Sport first drive
Hyundai Ioniq 6 front dynamic
Hyundai Ioniq 6 UK first drive
Hyundai Ioniq 6 UK first drive

View all latest drives