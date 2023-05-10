BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: From the archive: on this day in 2009
UP NEXT
Ineos Grenadier hydrogen FCEV to star at Goodwood

From the archive: on this day in 2009

Nissan's half-price Ferrari hits the tarmac, Chrysler and GM bankrupted, the first diesel hybrid car
Kris Culmer
News
3 mins read
10 May 2023

In evolving from a steroidal version of the Skyline coupé into a bespoke supercar, the Nissan GT-R became the performance bargain of the decade, no contest.

Imported JDM examples of the R35 blew minds in 2008, winning our annual Best Driver’s Car title, so our test of the first UK-market model was certain to be a blinder.

From six years of development had emerged a bespoke platform, an ultra-rigid body, a new (front-mid-mounted) 478bhp 3.8-litre V6, a bespoke auto ‘box, a clever all-wheel drive system and cutting-edge chassis electronics.

Related articles

Thus it almost matched Ferrari’s 430 - for less than half the price.

We said: “Fast and, yes, quite furious. Performance comes no easier. Yet it’s possible to be left a bit cold at first. It’s harsh, loud and clinical in the way it does things. It goes at the dry-weather pace of a 430 with nonchalant ease, its engine as smooth at 6000rpm as 2000, and its gearbox shifts with totally undramatic efficiency. “The longer you spend with the GT-R, the more you uncover new movements in its dynamic repertoire and the more visceral, thrilling and alive with feedback and response it seems.

There are hidden depths to its brutish, frill-free performance. The more you have it, the more you want it."

The GT-R would thrill for years, with Nissan continually tweaking it even after rivals’ advances had rendered it a dinosaur. In fact, the Japanese can still buy a new one. 

Global financial crisis bankrupts Chrysler and GM 

The global financial crisis that began in the US in 2007 – the worst since 1929’s Wall Street Crash – had serious and far-reaching implications for the whole of society.

The car industry was no exception, with US firms hit particularly hard. Of the ‘big three’, Ford had to take dramatic measures to avoid going under; Chrysler went bankrupt in April 2009 with debts of close to $7bn; and General Motors followed suit in June, a staggering $173bn in the red. Newly elected US president Barack Obama had to act quickly to avoid a total catastrophe.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

masrati grecale review 2023001 cornering front
Maserati Grecale 2023 UK first drive
Maserati Grecale 2023 UK first drive
lamborghini huracan technica review 2023 01 corerning front
Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica 2023 UK first drive
Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica 2023 UK first drive
volvo c40 review 202301 action front
Volvo C40 Recharge 2023 first drive
Volvo C40 Recharge 2023 first drive
volvo xc40 2023 review 01 cornering front
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2023 first drive
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia veloce review 2023 01 cornering front
Alfa Romeo Giulia 2023 UK first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Nissan GT-R

Nissan GT-R

A revamp aims to make the ageing Japanese super-coupé more usable, but more dynamic rivals still have an edge - if not the outright pace of Nissan's indomitable GT-R

Read our review
Back to top

His administration pumped $12bn into a restructured Chrysler, taking a 20% share – the same as that taken by Italy’s Fiat, which was given decision-making power and leveraged the tie-up to return to the US market after 25 years away. Ironically, Fiat’s revival had been kick-started by $2bn it had received from GM in their 2005 divorce – and Chrysler and GM had actually considered merging in late 2008.

In the event, GM was saved and kept independent by a $50bn bailout from Washington and loans from governments in Europe, where it had significant interests (chiefly Saab and Opel-Vauxhall). The restructure included the discontinuation or sale of several brands and closure of 14 plants.

Citroën Hypnos becomes the first diesel hybrid car

Japan was pioneering hybrid tech in the 2000s, but unlike Europe it had never seen diesel as appropriate for cars, so every hybrid used a petrol engine. It was France’s PSA Group that took the obvious – if technically challenging – step of combining the two: the Citroën Hypnos became the first car (albeit a concept one) to employ a diesel-electric powertrain, with 250bhp yet also 62.7mpg and CO2 emissions below 120g/km. We saw market-leading potential, although the first production car, 2011’s Peugeot 3008 Hybrid4, was a commercial dud, and today only Mercedes-Benz perseveres.

Formula 1 budget cap sparks revolt

Car Review
Nissan GT-R
Nissan GT-R
Read our full road test review
Read more

The costs of competing in Formula 1 spiralled out of control in the 2000s (Toyota’s 2008 budget was $446m), and the financial crisis made cuts vital. So in 2009, Max Mosley’s FIA proposed a $44m optional cap to unlock more technical freedoms. All 10 teams then threatened to create a breakaway series. After months of dramatic political manoeuvring, the cap was dropped and Mosley walked. BMW and Toyota still quit F1 to save money, though, and the three teams that joined in 2010 having expected a cap were left hopelessly outgunned.

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

masrati grecale review 2023001 cornering front
Maserati Grecale 2023 UK first drive
Maserati Grecale 2023 UK first drive
lamborghini huracan technica review 2023 01 corerning front
Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica 2023 UK first drive
Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica 2023 UK first drive
volvo c40 review 202301 action front
Volvo C40 Recharge 2023 first drive
Volvo C40 Recharge 2023 first drive
volvo xc40 2023 review 01 cornering front
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2023 first drive
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia veloce review 2023 01 cornering front
Alfa Romeo Giulia 2023 UK first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives