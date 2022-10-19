From the archive: on this day in 1958

We often talk lovingly about ‘diminutive’ sports cars, but the early efforts of Abarth took small dimensions to absolute extremes.

Just look to the Zagato-bodied 750 GT of 1958: it’s 614mm shorter, 452mm slimmer and 58mm lower than even an Alpine A110 of today. The 750 was based on the Fiat 600, using the little economy car’s platform-type frame, suspension (with changed rates) and steering.

The engine was where most of Abarth’s effort went, the straight four bored out from 633 to 747cc and given many detail upgrades, taking power from 23 to 44bhp.

“It thrives on plenty of revs, but throughout its range it remains smooth and tractable,” we said.

“On main-road hills the car is a veritable weasel if full use is made of intermediate gears; and yet at times it has the manners of a lamb.

“The performance figures really are outstanding, for there are not many cars which reach 60mph from a standing start in 15.8sec.

“Steering is always wonderfully light and precise, and the car can be placed to an inch on bad roads.

“The suspension is surprisingly soft and comfortable.”

Astoundingly, our only quibble with the teeny-tiny cabin was poor visibility. Perhaps there were few taller people about in those days!

“In brief, this is a gem which not only gives the driver an enormous amount of fun and pleasure but is extremely safe and comfortable and has a performance that belies its size – though not its shape.”

All for one and one for all at the British Motor Show

From 1905 until a century later, the British motor show was an important annual fixture on the car-industry calendar, despite usually clashing with its Paris rival.

More than half a million people attended Earl’s Court in London for the 1958 edition, being treated to a pleasant variety of new metal from home and abroad.

Microcars still had a significant presence, the BMC Mini still being a year away, and the most interesting were the first ever Subaru and a four-wheeled Vespa.

Germany’s NSU brought along a winsome little coupé called the Prinz Sport, but we were understandably more taken by the 45bhp Austin-Healey Sprite.

More significantly still from Austin was an all-new everyman’s car, the A40, matching the Morris Minor’s proven engine with styling by Italy’s Pininfarina.