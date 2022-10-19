BACK TO ALL NEWS
From the archive: on this day in 1958

The 44bhp Abarth 750GT, delights of the British Motor Show and the rise of Formula Junior
19 October 2022

We often talk lovingly about ‘diminutive’ sports cars, but the early efforts of Abarth took small dimensions to absolute extremes. 

Just look to the Zagato-bodied 750 GT of 1958: it’s 614mm shorter, 452mm slimmer and 58mm lower than even an Alpine A110 of today. The 750 was based on the Fiat 600, using the little economy car’s platform-type frame, suspension (with changed rates) and steering. 

The engine was where most of Abarth’s effort went, the straight four bored out from 633 to 747cc and given many detail upgrades, taking power from 23 to 44bhp. 

“It thrives on plenty of revs, but throughout its range it remains smooth and tractable,” we said. 

“On main-road hills the car is a veritable weasel if full use is made of intermediate gears; and yet at times it has the manners of a lamb. 

“The performance figures really are outstanding, for there are not many cars which reach 60mph from a standing start in 15.8sec. 

“Steering is always wonderfully light and precise, and the car can be placed to an inch on bad roads. 

“The suspension is surprisingly soft and comfortable.” 

Astoundingly, our only quibble with the teeny-tiny cabin was poor visibility. Perhaps there were few taller people about in those days! 

“In brief, this is a gem which not only gives the driver an enormous amount of fun and pleasure but is extremely safe and comfortable and has a performance that belies its size – though not its shape.”

All for one and one for all at the British Motor Show 

From 1905 until a century later, the British motor show was an important annual fixture on the car-industry calendar, despite usually clashing with its Paris rival. 

More than half a million people attended Earl’s Court in London for the 1958 edition, being treated to a pleasant variety of new metal from home and abroad. 

Microcars still had a significant presence, the BMC Mini still being a year away, and the most interesting were the first ever Subaru and a four-wheeled Vespa. 

Germany’s NSU brought along a winsome little coupé called the Prinz Sport, but we were understandably more taken by the 45bhp Austin-Healey Sprite. 

More significantly still from Austin was an all-new everyman’s car, the A40, matching the Morris Minor’s proven engine with styling by Italy’s Pininfarina. 

Rivals to this were present from both other major British firms: the latest (Mk3) Hillman Minx from Rootes Group and the Riley One Point Five from BMC. 

Meanwhile, Vauxhall presented its first ever estate, a Victor variation. Volvo was too appealing to the mass market with its new PV 544. And Citroën showed the UK-built ID (a cheaper DS) for the first time. 

Elsewhere, rich eyes were lit up by the Alfa Romeo 2000, Porsche Carrera GT, Armstrong Siddeley Star Sapphire, Jaguar XK150 and, most brightly of all, Aston Martin DB4 and Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa.

How car production has evolved... 

The world’s top car-making nations after six months of 1958 were the US (2.2m), West Germany (589k), the UK (551k), France (479k), Italy (193k) and Canada (183k). China and India weren’t yet motorised, Japan wasn’t ready to export in notable volumes and South Korea was undeveloped, struggling after its civil war. Things could hardly be more different now, the leading countries in 2021 being China (21.41m), Japan (6.62m), India (3.63m), South Korea (3.16m) and Germany (3.09m), the UK down in 18th (932k), just above Italy (786k).

Formula Junior - the new Formula 3

By 1958, France, Italy and Germany had no young talent rising up while England did, thanks to its Formula 3. Hence racer and engineer Giovanni Lurani proposed Formula Junior, and three years later it was approved by the FIA. Each car had to be a single-seater, with at least 110cm of track and 200cm of wheelbase, a 1000cc or 1100cc engine already approved for touring cars (as for the gearbox and brakes) and weight of no more than 360kg or 400kg. It proved an immediate success, serving as the main junior formula up until 1964.

