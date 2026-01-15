BACK TO ALL NEWS
The '70s Skoda so 'dangerous' the government had to intervene
The '70s Skoda so ‘dangerous’ the government had to intervene

Skoda saloon's rear swing-axle was to blame for its haphazard handling

Kris Culmer
News
3 mins read
15 January 2026

Back in the late 1970s, we mentioned a rear-engined Skoda as having "dangerous" handling characteristics – and we weren't exaggerating.

Skoda had planned to follow its western European rivals in moving to a front-engined, front-driven format with the replacement for its 100/110 saloon, the essence of which dated back to the 1000MB of 1964. But the Czechoslovakian communist state wouldn't allocate requisite funds, compelling Mladá Boleslav to simply dress its existing old-school chassis in a fresh body.

Autocar tested the 'new' Estelle 120L in August 1977, concluding that it was "not entirely without merit" despite there being "many aspects that are very poor", chief among them its handling. This would have been quite normal in decades past, certainly to VW Beetle owners, but Western car makers had since moved on to much more sympathetic set-ups.

Thus while the Estelle's handling "can be abused and controlled as a hilarious way of going round corners, causing concern for other road users", it required more skill than many drivers had. So, "we find ourselves facing this question: 'Would you be happy to know that your wife, your daughter, or perhaps even your young sales rep was going to undertake a long motorway journey in it?'

Put in the dock this way, we would have to confess to being anything but happy about it, especially if the weather was bad, and the more so if one had doubts about the person's driving ability."

Enjoy full access to the complete Autocar archive at the magazineshop.com

We later explained its flaw in a technical manner: "Swing axles are at their worst when used on driven axles of rear-engined cars, because the effective length of the arm is normally from the sides of the differential to the wheel and there is a lot of body weight to control.

With this arrangement, the roll centre of the suspension is above the height of the hubs, and this gives the worst condition for the dreaded 'jack-up'. "As the car corners, the friction force between the outer tyre and the road pushes inwards at ground level, while the mass of the car is pushing outwards above ground level.

The result is the wheel and arm assembly are twisted, lifting the inner pivot and the car upwards. As soon as the body is jacked up a bit, the camber of the outer wheel changes, and if the cornering force is high enough, the wheel will lean outwards so much that it will dig in and the car will just turn over.

"That is bad enough, but the problem is compounded by the fact that there is a lot of camber change inherent with a swing-axle set-up-because the arms are relatively short and as the camber angle changes, so does the actual cornering power. In other words, if you arrived at a corner with the car level, the cornering performance would be very different than if you arrived with the nose down under heavy braking."

So critical was the press coverage - even the AA piled in- that the UK government's Department of Transport obtained an Estelle for "certain tests". While emphasising that the car didn't breach any legal requirement, it unprecedentedly said it had uncovered shortcomings, chiefly "a tendency to change from progressive understeer to severe oversteer in certain manoeuvres".

Skoda "repudiated any suggestion that the Estelle fell below accepted safety standards" yet applied a host of handling-related modifications to its new 120GLS range-topper, which it also offered as a £150 'handling kit' on lesser models to Britons "who wish to drive particularly hard" - and the DoT said Skoda agreed to alter the spec of all cars exported to the UK from 1 April 1978.

Amusingly, a report from the 1979 International Technical Conference on Experimental Safety Vehicles revealed that the "redesign took place via telephone and teleprinter from a London hotel to a computer in Czechoslovakia".

But mercifully it did increase the Estelle's breakaway threshold: testing on a high-friction steering pad revealed it was reached at 0.72g of sideways acceleration in the dry or 0.67g in the wet (induced at about 37mph), up from 0.54g and 0.43g (at about 30mph), "making the transition from neutral to oversteer predictable, slow and as precise as such a simple driveline will permit".

