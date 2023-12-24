Weird and wonderful secondhand Christmas cars

Home is where Christmas dinner is, so it’s vital to get there in time. And what's the best way to do that? A stylish used car, of course.

Here are a few ways to make sure you're home while the turkey is still warm - bangernomically, against the odds.

Best used roadsters and cabrios for (un)seasonal fun

Audi A3 Cabriolet

The sensible prestige open-top of choice has four rings and a dumpy body. The fully automatic roof takes just nine seconds to erect, plus it has extra insulation and a proper heated rear window, so perfect for Yuletide trips. Clutch wear, steering racks, radiators and sensors can spoil the mood.

2014 1.8 TFSI S Line, 56,000 miles, £13,489

Bentley Continental GTC

There are few opportunities to enjoy a 12-cylinder convertible. What a spectacular Christmas present to give to yourself. The roof takes 19 seconds at road speeds of up to 30mph to open. The mechanism’s microswitches can fail. You can manually open and shut it, but that isn’t so dignified (and is best done when stationary).

2013 6.0 W12, 118,000 miles, £35,000