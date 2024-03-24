The ultimate bulletproof BMW: escaping an attack in the armoured i7

The Dragunov OTs-03 SVU isn't just a firearm; it's an instrument of lethal precision. With a range of up to 1200 meters, its ammunition can penetrate a regular steel car body like a hot knife through butter, with dramatic consequences for those inside.

The new electric BMW i7 xDrive60 Protection and its petrol-powered 760i xDrive Protection sibling are, however, among a select few armoured limousines to provide certified defence against one of the world’s most feared handheld weapons.

Conceived to the highest of ballistic standards within the automotive industry, the limos have been expressly designed to repel repeated rounds from the 7.62x54mm calibre Russian-produced sniper rifle and many varied explosive devices, including grenade-carrying drones, bombs consisting of up to 15kg of TNT and much more.

Their secret is the so-called Protective Core – a unique self-supporting structure made from the latest generation of armored steel and other exotic materials. Encapsulating their luxuriously equipped cabin, it supplements the modified body shell of the standard 7 Series.

Together with a heavily armoured underbody, roof and pillars, as well as a windscreen, rear screen and doors featuring specially developed multi-layer glass, they provide the latest in a long line of BMW Protection models with a coveted VPAM VR10 rating, bolstering their appeal with the most discerning of security-minded buyers.

'VR' stands for Vehicle Resistance and the number 10 denotes the highest certified grade for ballistics and blast protection granted to armoured vehicles by global authorities. It’s a grade shared with only a handful of other limos available directly from the factory of an established car maker, rather than being retrofitted by third-party company.

To achieve this, each individual door weighs up to 200kg. They’re so heavily fortified that they require specially developed hinges and sturdy electrohydraulic mechanisms to open and close. There are even pyrotechnic elements to blast them free of the body in the aftermath of an accident or attack.