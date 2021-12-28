Steve Cropley: 2021's automotive heroes

The best car stories are about people. Sure, it’s a cliché, but it’s also true. It takes special characters to shape an industry that’s unique in the way that it forges such scale, such speed and so much front-line technology to make affordable, indispensable products.

Today the call for exceptional people is greater than ever. For 120 years, automotive progress had one simple driver: tough competition between rivals. Now it’s hugely more complex: the threatened crisis of pollution and resultant climate change is forcing car companies to prove, adopt and market new technologies much faster than ever before.

Not only that, but they’re also hounded by legislation, often poorly drafted, that places tough curbs on traditional technologies whose earnings they continue to need to fund all the new-era products. Inspiration and cool judgement have never been in greater demand.

Of course, the call isn’t just for technical experts. Special people are needed to keep a sense of proportion; to collate history and learn from it; to educate; to manage; to understand the needs of consumers; and to help shape the industry for the future. Luckily, the UK has many such remarkable people, and Autocar has met its fair share, in the biggest arenas and the smallest ones. Here’s my highly personal view of some key players of 2021.

Gordan Murray

Never out of the news, Gordon Murray has had a huge year, launching his T50, which is the long-awaited descendant of his famed McLaren F1 and the first of a string of models that will soon spring from his new low-volume manufacturer, GMA. With its small, high-revving Cosworth V12 designed strictly to his own exacting specifications, the T50 will be, Murray promises, the last and best “analogue” supercar before the electric era begins in earnest. Only 100 road-going T50s will be built, costing just under £3 million each in the UK. Such is Murray’s reputation that the entire batch is already sold, mostly to buyers who haven’t even seen the car.