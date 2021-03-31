BACK TO ALL NEWS
May Bank Holidays 2021: escape with Autocar magazine

Autocar
News
1 min read
30 April 2021

Dreaming of a getaway for the May Bank Holidays? 

While you can’t escape to the Mediterranean coasts or a cabin in the Alps just yet, you can still get away from it all with Autocar magazine, losing yourself in captivating stories, exhilarating reviews and stunning photography of the world’s finest cars.

Weekly magazine highlights also include our famous road test, industry news, plus features on used cars and motorsport, all prepared by experts for enthusiasts.

With this special May Bank Holiday offer, new Autocar subscribers can now get 35% off print subscription plus 3 months of free digital access, allowing you to always be the first to read the latest magazine, wherever and whenever you choose. 

What’s more, you’ll get to join SubscriberExtra, our special rewards and benefits programme. It includes exclusive weekly columns from our star editors directly to your inbox, discounts from our various partners and ticket give-aways for prestigious events such as the Goodwood Festival of Speed. 

You can take advantage of the offer by ordering online or by phone on 0344 848 8816 quoting code MBH21ED. 

Please note, this is a UK only offer ending on May 31 2021. For exclusive overseas offers, visit www.themagazineshop.com.

