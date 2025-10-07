Fabrice Cambolive is a proud Frenchman and he has worked for the country’s largest car manufacturer for more than three decades. So it seems odd that one of the main strengths he says he brings to his role as CEO of the Renault brand is an outside perspective.

But it makes more sense when you see his career trajectory: the 55-year-old has worked in Brazil, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Romania and Russia and also served as the boss of Renault’s operations in Africa, the Middle East, India and the Pacific.