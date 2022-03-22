Give a gift that keeps giving this Father’s Day

Whether you’d like to show some well deserved self-appreciation with a gift to yourself this Father’s day, or appreciate all the fathers and father figures out there - a weekly subscription to Autocar is a gift that says thank you all year round.

Order before 19 June to save 64% on bundle subscriptions, plus get 1 extra issue for free. Offers starting from just £34.99.

Why subscribe?

Your subscription includes the breaking industry news, including our famous road tests, first drives of the hottest new cars and our opinion pieces from star columnists Steve Cropley, Matt Prior and James Ruppert.

The great value doesn’t stop here, either: Autocar subscribers also get to join Subscriber Extra, our special rewards and benefits programme. It includes exclusive weekly columns from our star editors directly to your inbox, ticket giveaways for prestigious events and discounts from our various partners, such as Beaulieu, home of the National Motor Museum.

You can take advantage of the offer by ordering online or by phone on 0344 848 8816 quoting code FD22ED.

Please note, this is a time-limited offer ending on 19 June 2022. For more details, visit www.themagazineshop.com.