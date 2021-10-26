An evening with Autocar at the RAC Club: how to be there

There’s now less than a week to go to get your tickets for our reader event on 1 November at the Royal Automobile Club in Pall Mall.

There you will meet members of the Autocar and Classic & Sports Car teams for an evening of behind-the-scenes insights into how our magazines have recently been digitised.

That digitisation project has created The Motoring Archive, which will formally be launched on the night as the biggest and most historically significant archive of instantly accessible motoring history anywhere in the world.

Senior members of the Autocar and Classic & Sports Car editorial teams will be joined by The Motoring Archive’s Pete Boswell, who will detail the painstaking process of scanning more than a million magazine pages.

Future plans for the archive will also be shared, and there will be a chance to ask your own questions.

Interested? We hope so. Tickets cost £48 per head, which includes light food and drinks plus a 14-day trial access to the archive, as well as rarely granted entry into the RAC’s stunning gallery and trophy rooms.

