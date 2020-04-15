Back in time: Remembering the DeLorean DMC-12

Despite this, Chapman and Kimberley decided that Lotus would go ahead with the DeLorean’s development, which needed to be achieved in an absurd 18 months to meet DeLorean’s bold commitment to the UK government. "There were two teams of simultaneous engineers - 382 people working on it at Lotus on the VARI body (Vacuum-Assisted Resin Injection) and the backbone chassis," Kimberley says.

Kimberley and Chapman also tried to persuade DeLorean to change some of the car’s fundamentals to ease development and improve its handling. Most controversially, they wanted rid of the gullwing doors. "We tried for an alternative but we lost on that, the rear engine and the stainless steel bodywork," says Kimberley.

But the point Kimberley is keenest to make is that the development of the DeLorean "went from a clean sheet to production in 26-28 months. It was the fastest ever in the industry, and it’s never been beaten. The whole programme was a hell of an achievement for the teams, and the best I’ve ever seen.""It was a reasonable car," he adds guardedly, "and would have been successful. But in 1982 no-one could sell a car anywhere. It was the second oil crisis. Even Toyota lost $600 million. In America you couldn’t get gas." Despite this, ‘in mid-’81 the US dealers couldn’t get enough cars. So the factory put on a third shift for the body and a second for assembly in the middle of all this. Then came the massive recession,’ says Kimberley. We had a credit line with a limit, which DeLorean was on, and in August ’82 there was no more money from Thatcher.’

Barrie Wills - director of purchasing, then supplies; chief executive during receivership

Barrie Wills was one of DeLorean’s earliest hires and among the last to leave the company. He joined in October 1978 as director of purchasing, and became chief executive in May 1982 during the receivership period, when he mounted what was considered a very credible rescue plan. He has just published a highly detailed and engaging book, titled "John Z, the DeLorean and me".

Part of Wills’s solution for the business was to add a second model, and a low-cost opportunity to do just that came when BL Cars announced the end of Triumph TR7/8 production in summer 1981. "We were halfway through the negotiations with Austin Rover to buy the TR7/8 convertible, with help from the West Midlands development agency," he says. "We thought we could save DeLorean by putting the two cars together." The idea was to perform a low-cost restyle of the sports car.

"BL would not allow the Triumph or TR names to be used, so we planned to rebrand the car to Healey, with Geoffrey Healey’s approval. The Healey 3500 would be the V8, Healey 2000 the 2.0 litre. And the DeLorean Motor Company would be renamed the Dunmurry Motor Company - DMC."