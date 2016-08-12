BACK TO ALL NEWS
Ford Mustang Mach-E: electrifying performance meets family practicality

With true Mustang performance, oodles of family space, seamless connectivity and up to 372 miles of range in Premium RWD models, the Mach-E could be the ultimate all-electric SUV
12 August 2016

Every now and again, something comes along that breaks the mould, changes the game and instantly becomes an icon. For music lovers it was the Sony Walkman. For mobiles it was the iPhone. And for all-electric SUVs, it’s the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E combines truly iconic Ford Mustang style with thoroughbred performance DNA, versatile family practicality and next-generation connectivity and safety technology to create an all-electric car unlike any other.

Equally, with one of the longest ranges of any electric car – up to 372 miles* – and DC fast charging that gets you back on the road quicker, it makes for the perfect all-electric SUV for families looking for even bigger adventures. So, let’s find out more about why the Ford Mustang Mach-E could be perfect for you.

Ford Mustang Mach-E: true muscle car style

The first way in which the Ford Mustang Mach-E truly breaks the EV mould is with its show-stopping muscle car design. 

Crafted by Chris Walter, the design extraordinaire behind all modern-day Mustangs, the Mach-E is peppered with hallmarks of classic Mustang style, while its overall coupé silhouette (more on that in a moment) makes it instantly recognisable as a Mustang and hints at the untamed performance within.

Up front, the wide grille and aggressive headlight brow gives the Mach-E a classic Mustang face, while the long, high, sculpted bonnet works with the truncated rear and pushed-back A-pillars to provide that unmistakable Mustang shape. At the back, the muscular haunches give an imposing stance on the road, and the famous LED tri-bar rear lights leave a lasting impression.

But it’s not all style and no substance. The expert designers at Ford have cleverly used gloss-black surfaces on the roof and lower body to give the Mach-E a sloping, sporty coupé design that maximises head room and grabs attention in equal measure. Truly the best of both worlds.

They’ve thought about aerodynamics, too. Look closer, and you’ll notice the Mach-E sports buttons in place of traditional door handles. This, along with its slippery coupé design helps it achieve a drag coefficient of just 0.28, improving aero efficiency and boosting range.

Ford Mustang Mach-E: electrifying performance and go-anywhere range

So it looks like a Mustang, but does it go like one? Well, the Mach-E was developed by Ford Team Edison – a dedicated division with the goal of taking full advantage of the performance-enhancing weight distribution and instant torque of an all-electric powertrain.

Entry-level Select trim uses a single-motor rear-wheel-drive configuration to deliver a truly authentic Mustang driving feel with the added excitement of instant all-electric torque. It uses a 70kWh lithium-ion battery to offer 296PS, 430Nm of instant torque and a range of up to 273 miles* (WLTP) – that’s good enough for a 0-62mph time of just 6.1sec**.

Next up, Premium trim in rear-wheel-drive guise uses a larger 91kWh battery to yield one of the longest ranges of any electric car: up to 372 miles(WLTP). This version produces similar power and torque to the Select model, giving a 0-62mph time of 6.2sec**.

Then there’s the all-wheel-drive Premium model. It uses an intelligent dual-motor set up to instantly send power to the wheel that needs it most in a fraction of a second, helping to improve grip, handling and traction. Power is up to 351PS, 580Nm of torque and a range of 341 miles* (WLTP). 0-62mph is dispatched in a cool 5.1sec**

Now we come to the jewel of the Mustang Mach-E range: the GT. This top-spec model truly takes electrifying Mustang performance to new heights. Using the same confidence-inspiring all-wheel-drive system, the GT increases power to a staggering 487PS and 860Nm of torque – that’s good for a 0-62mph time of an incredible 3.7sec**.

But Mustangs have never just been about straight-line performance, and the Mach-E was specifically designed for and tested on European roads to deliver an engaging driving experience. Underneath, the low-slung lithium-ion battery helps keep the centre of gravity super low and yield a near-perfect 50:50 weight distribution. The result: real sports car-like handling.

Select and Premium models use finely tuned dampers, coil springs and anti-roll bars to find the perfect balance between comfort and handling, while range-topping GT models use advanced Magneride adaptive dampers for enhanced control, adjustment and an even more supple ride when you want to kick back and relax.

Speaking of relaxing, the Ford Mustang Mach-E boasts three driving modes to choose from when out on the road. ‘Active’ mode balances everyday usability and efficiency with thrilling Mustang performance for the best of both worlds. ‘Whisper’ mode makes the steering lighter, the accelerator gentler and increases traction control settings for improved grip and confidence. ‘Untamed’ unleashes the full potential of the Ford Mustang Mach-E by sharpening its steering, enhancing throttle response and even giving the driver the feel of an authentic Mustang downshift when decelerating.

To add to that visceral, authentic driving feel, the Mustang Mach-E also uses intelligent regenerative braking to pump lost energy back into the battery for later use and give an engine braking feel all performance car enthusiasts love.

Finally, charging. If you opt for a smart Ford Connected Wallbox for your home, the Mustang Mach-E can be topped up from 10 to 80 per cent in roughly six hours. On the go, 150kW rapid charging on selected trims offer a 10 to 80 percent charge in as little as 45 minutes*** – perfect for a quick pit stop for lunch.

Ford Mustang Mach-E: cosseting comfort meets big practicality

The Ford Mustang Mach-E’s all-electric underpinnings don’t just result in better performance. Ford’s expert engineers have maximised interior space for increased comfort and luggage capacity, while the seamless dashboard layout combines traditional Mustang style with future-facing technology and sumptuous materials.

Inside, the first thing you notice in the Mach-E is the enormous, high-definition 15.5in central touchscreen. Positioned vertically for easier and safer on-the-go usability, this screen is the hub of all activity. At the bottom, easy-to-use touch-sensitive buttons make adjusting the dual-zone air conditioning a breeze (literally), while the only physical button – the volume control – is perfectly positioned for both driver and passenger use.

The heated, multi-function steering wheel puts key commands right at your fingertips, and the crisp 10.2in digital instrument cluster behind it puts vital driving information directly in your line of sight and works seamlessly with the main infotainment touchscreen for a truly integrated driving experience.

The dashboard itself features a lush fabric finish and traditional Mustang design cues, like the double-humped instrument panel. On Premium AWD and GT models, the dashboard even features an integrated soundbar as part of a 10-speaker B&O Hi-Fi system for an even more visceral listening experience.

In terms of comfort, the front bucket seats with high-quality synthetic leather hug you for that classic Mustang sporty feel. On Premium trim and above, these come with eight-way power adjustment with lumbar support to help you find the perfect driving position.

In the back, there’s oodles of leg and head space (thanks to that clever design work we talked about earlier) meaning there’s more than enough room for the whole family to go on even bigger adventures. In the boot, there’s 402 litres of versatile luggage space (27 litres more than in the Focus hatchback) and up to 1420 litres with the rear seats folded down.

But that’s not all: under the bonnet (where an engine would usually sit) is an additional 81 litres of storage. This nifty compartment is also drainable – making it perfect for muddy hiking boots, wet sports clothing or beach gear.

Ford Mustang Mach-E: seamless connectivity

Finally, we come to tech, and the Ford Mustang Mach-E is a true tour de force in this regard thanks to Ford’s next-generation SYNC 4A system. This always-on connectivity brings a raft of advanced features that makes driving the Mustang Mach-E easier, safer and even more enjoyable.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come as standard and make connecting your phone super intuitive. The enormous touchscreen display will even enter split-screen mode when your phone is connected, to make flicking between your favourite infotainment, navigation, air-con controls and communication quick and easy.

SYNC 4A also brings Ford’s most intelligent voice recognition ever. Always connected to the cloud, the system lets you place commands without lifting a finger, and is constantly updating its vocabulary to better understand speech patterns. This means you can be more conversational when asking it to find a location, play music or send a text message.

SYNC 4A makes navigation easy too, with real-time route planning, traffic updates and hazard warnings. The system will even take into account the Mach-E’s battery status and driving range to optimise your journey, actively highlighting convenient charging stops along the way. To help keep this all up to date, Ford’s Power-Up software uses over-the-air connectivity to make sure your Mustang Mach-E always features the very latest software.

The Mach-E also comes equipped with a suite of advanced driver assist features that help take the stress out of driving, with front and rear parking sensors as standard, and certain models boasting a 360-degree parking camera and Ford’s advanced Active Park Assist 2.0 – a system that enables fully automated parking into parallel and perpendicular spaces by simply holding down a button.

If you thought that was clever, the Mustang Mach-E also comes equipped with Ford BlueCruise**** assisted technology. Subscribe to the system, and BlueCruise uses adaptive cruise control and lane centering technology to allow you to take your hands off the wheel, and keep your eyes on the road, when travelling in designated Blue Zones - around 95% of the UK’s motorway network – for a relaxing and assisted driving experience.

The system uses cameras and radars to constantly scan your surroundings for hazards, while also using in-car cameras to monitor and check that you’re looking at the road ahead. If you’re not, you’ll get an audible warning on the dash to bring your attention back to the road. If you don’t respond, the system will lightly pump the brakes and slow the car down in a safe and controlled manner until you retake control.

Finally, the FordPass smartphone app unlocks even more potential from your Ford Mustang Mach-E, seamlessly integrating the car into every aspect of our daily life. It lets you lock and unlock your car remotely and locate your car if you’ve lost it in a busy car park.

The app also lets you check the battery status and set times for home charging to commence and end, and even warm the car before you leave in the morning. The EV trip planner lets you plot journeys from the comfort of your home, before the app sends the route directly to the Mustang Mach-E’s onboard navigation system. FordPass can also make paying for on-the-go charging easy.

So, the Ford Mustang Mach-E. It blends stunning muscle car style with heaps of versatile interior space, seamless connectivity, a wealth of advanced driver aids and electrifying performance to create an electric car unlike any other. That’s why we think it should be at the very top of your EV shortlist.

* Based on full charge of individual model. Estimated range using Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP). Figures shown are for comparability purposes and should only be compared with other vehicles tested to the same technical procedures. Actual range varies with conditions such as external elements like temperature, driving behaviours, route profile, vehicle maintenance, and lithium-ion battery age and condition

** Target Ford test data based on testing methodology using 1ft rollout i.e. from a rolling start

*** With a 130kW DC rapid charger. Actual charge times may vary according to weather, ambient temperature, driving behaviour, vehicle condition, battery age, condition, and temperature.

**** Driver’s eyes must remain on the road ahead to enable safe use of Ford BlueCruise hands-free driving. It remains the driver’s responsibility to ensure safe driving at all times. Available on Mustang Mach-E models built after 3rd November 2022.

Available in Great Britain only (excluding Northern Ireland). Available on Mustang Mach-E models built after 3rd November 2022.”

