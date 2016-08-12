Ford Mustang Mach-E: electrifying performance meets family practicality

Every now and again, something comes along that breaks the mould, changes the game and instantly becomes an icon. For music lovers it was the Sony Walkman. For mobiles it was the iPhone. And for all-electric SUVs, it’s the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E combines truly iconic Ford Mustang style with thoroughbred performance DNA, versatile family practicality and next-generation connectivity and safety technology to create an all-electric car unlike any other.

Equally, with one of the longest ranges of any electric car – up to 372 miles* – and DC fast charging that gets you back on the road quicker, it makes for the perfect all-electric SUV for families looking for even bigger adventures. So, let’s find out more about why the Ford Mustang Mach-E could be perfect for you.

Find your Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford Mustang Mach-E: true muscle car style

The first way in which the Ford Mustang Mach-E truly breaks the EV mould is with its show-stopping muscle car design.

Crafted by Chris Walter, the design extraordinaire behind all modern-day Mustangs, the Mach-E is peppered with hallmarks of classic Mustang style, while its overall coupé silhouette (more on that in a moment) makes it instantly recognisable as a Mustang and hints at the untamed performance within.

Up front, the wide grille and aggressive headlight brow gives the Mach-E a classic Mustang face, while the long, high, sculpted bonnet works with the truncated rear and pushed-back A-pillars to provide that unmistakable Mustang shape. At the back, the muscular haunches give an imposing stance on the road, and the famous LED tri-bar rear lights leave a lasting impression.

But it’s not all style and no substance. The expert designers at Ford have cleverly used gloss-black surfaces on the roof and lower body to give the Mach-E a sloping, sporty coupé design that maximises head room and grabs attention in equal measure. Truly the best of both worlds.

They’ve thought about aerodynamics, too. Look closer, and you’ll notice the Mach-E sports buttons in place of traditional door handles. This, along with its slippery coupé design helps it achieve a drag coefficient of just 0.28, improving aero efficiency and boosting range.

Ford Mustang Mach-E: electrifying performance and go-anywhere range

So it looks like a Mustang, but does it go like one? Well, the Mach-E was developed by Ford Team Edison – a dedicated division with the goal of taking full advantage of the performance-enhancing weight distribution and instant torque of an all-electric powertrain.

Entry-level Select trim uses a single-motor rear-wheel-drive configuration to deliver a truly authentic Mustang driving feel with the added excitement of instant all-electric torque. It uses a 70kWh lithium-ion battery to offer 296PS, 430Nm of instant torque and a range of up to 273 miles* (WLTP) – that’s good enough for a 0-62mph time of just 6.1sec**.