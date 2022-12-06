BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: UK company car fleet running costs rise by almost 20% in 2022
UP NEXT
VW Group software shuffle could end Audi Artemis project

UK company car fleet running costs rise by almost 20% in 2022

Data shows petrol, diesel and hybrid cars endure largest increases as inflationary pressures hit
Alex Grant
News
2 mins read
6 December 2022

Average whole-life costs for company cars have increased by 18% this year, according to ALD Automotive, but electric vehicles are still competitive despite escalating energy prices.  

Stéphane Rénie, the leasing company’s head of corporate social responsibility, said more choice, longer ranges and faster charging had enabled Europe’s electric company car market to thrive. Most corporate customers have electrification strategies in place, and 27% of new car and van orders are battery-electric, he explained.

However, he added, whole-life cost analysis is “crucial” for selecting the vehicles and those comparisons have become increasingly volatile over the last year. This is delaying decision-making among corporate customers, where multiple departments influence the procurement process.

Manufacturers have responded to bottlenecks in vehicle supply by raising list prices and reducing discounts. Average list prices for new cars in the UK increased by 3% during the first half of 2022 while vans are up 5.9%, and this affects lease and rental costs for fleets.

There are large variations on a more granular level. Range-wide price increases vary by between 1.2% and 8.2% depending on the manufacturer, while the most popular models are between 1.6% and 10.3% more expensive than they were at the end of 2021.

Fluctuating energy and fuel prices are also disrupting whole-life cost comparisons. Home charging costs have almost doubled during the last year, while petrol and diesel prices are currently 9% and 23% higher than they were last November, despite falling from their July peak of almost £2 per litre. 

Although charging costs are rising faster than fuel prices, Rénie said government energy price caps and tax incentives for businesses mean electric vehicles are still usually cheaper for fleets than fuel-burning counterparts.  

ALD’s data backs this up, with a 14% average whole-life cost increase for electric cars during the first half of the year, compared to 17% for plug-in hybrids and 19% for petrol or diesel models. However, there are other challenges affecting uptake.

Car Review
Peugeot 3008
1 Peugeot 3008 2021 RT hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

“If you look at our deliveries, which are the combination of an order and the capability of the OEMs to actually produce and deliver, [the share of electric vehicles] hasn't really increased since last year. That's a logistics and supply chain issue, but the pipeline is growing,” said Rénie, adding that he was confident Europe’s new car market would achieve a 75% EV share by 2030 – an IPCC-set target aimed at keeping global temperature rises under 2°C.

“The question is [whether we can get] through the current crisis, both in terms of supply and going beyond the early adopters with more diversified use cases. There's a number of pain points, especially related to charging infrastructure, but [the 2030 target] is feasible.”

Advertisement

Latest Drives

alpina b3 touring 2023 01 front tracking
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive
Audi TT RS front action
Iconic Edition of the TT RS starts at £87,650
Audi TT RS Iconic Edition 2022 first drive
Audi TT RS Iconic Edition 2022 first drive
Audi RS3 Performance Edition front corner
0-62mph time remains the same on the RS3 Performance Edition...
Audi RS3 Performance Edition first drive
Audi RS3 Performance Edition first drive
01 Volkswagen Golf R 20 years UK FD 2022 lead
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
nissan qashqai e power 2022 01 front tracking
Nissan Qashqai e-Power 2022 first drive
Nissan Qashqai e-Power 2022 first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
1 Peugeot 3008 2021 RT hero front

Peugeot 3008

Mid-life update for Peugeot’s compact SUV brings fresh look and new electrified hybrid derivatives

Read our review
Back to top

Used cars for sale

 Peugeot 3008 1.2 PureTech Allure EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£19,800
42,925miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Peugeot 3008 1.2 PureTech Allure EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£20,200
47,007miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Peugeot 3008 1.6 HDi Allure Euro 5 5dr
2013
£6,995
40,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 3008 1.6 BlueHDi Allure EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£13,000
100,360miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Peugeot 3008 1.2 PureTech Allure EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£21,000
31,320miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Peugeot 3008 1.5 BlueHDi GT Line Premium EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£22,990
18,595miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Peugeot 3008 1.2 PureTech Allure 5dr Petrol Estate
2019
£18,550
20,906miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 3008 1.2 PureTech GT Line 5dr Petrol Estate
2019
£20,195
19,032miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 3008 1.5 BlueHDi Active EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£18,949
20,004miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

alpina b3 touring 2023 01 front tracking
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive
Audi TT RS front action
Iconic Edition of the TT RS starts at £87,650
Audi TT RS Iconic Edition 2022 first drive
Audi TT RS Iconic Edition 2022 first drive
Audi RS3 Performance Edition front corner
0-62mph time remains the same on the RS3 Performance Edition...
Audi RS3 Performance Edition first drive
Audi RS3 Performance Edition first drive
01 Volkswagen Golf R 20 years UK FD 2022 lead
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
nissan qashqai e power 2022 01 front tracking
Nissan Qashqai e-Power 2022 first drive
Nissan Qashqai e-Power 2022 first drive

View all latest drives