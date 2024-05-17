BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Smart #1 recall expected as dangerous seatbelt fault found
UP NEXT
Honda primes radical saloon to rival Tesla Model 3 by 2030

Smart #1 recall expected as dangerous seatbelt fault found

Finnish testers conclude "it is not safe to carry three passengers in the back of the Smart”
Will Rimell
News
2 mins read
17 May 2024

Thousands of Smart #1 EVs could be recalled due to a fault whereby the rear passenger’s seatbelt may unbuckle during a high-speed manoeuvre.

Discovered by Finnish automotive magazine Tekniikan Maailma (TM), the fault occurs when three passengers are seated in the rear of the car. When a high-speed evasion movement is made, the central passenger’s belt lock pushes down on a side passenger’s lock, unlocking it.

This fault occurred during multiple high-speed swerve tests on a #1. The next day, it was repeated with another #1 at a different location, and the problem occured again. All cars were travelling at around 45mph.

Related articles

TM has labelled the issue as a “dangerous design flaw”, warning: ”Until the fault is fixed, it is not safe to carry three passengers in the back seat of the Smart.”

TM added that the #1's back seat with the current belt arrangement “is not suitable for three passengers” and questioned how Smart had not discovered the fault itself.

One explanation was the use of crash test dummies, rather than humans in a real-life scenario.

The issue, as illustrated by Tekniikan Maailma

Smart has confirmed to TM that it's investigating the issue.

Smart told TM: "We take this matter with our principal very seriously. Our principal has already started his own investigations, and we will tell you about them and the measures as soon as possible.”

In a statement supplied to Autocar, Smart said: "Smart is aware of the questions raised by Tekniikan Maailma during their testing, and is treating them with the utmost urgency. Ensuring the safety of our customers and all road users is our number one priority, with our models having been awarded a five-star Euro NCAP rating, passing some of the world's most demanding safety tests in the process. Our internal R&D experts are now conducting a comprehensive investigation of the matter."

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

ford mustang gt review 2024 01 front cornering
Ford Mustang review
8
Ford Mustang review
bmw m4 cs review 01 front cornering
BMW M4 CS review: When M gets it just right
BMW M4 CS review: When M gets it just right
cupra born vz review 2024 01
Cupra Born VZ review
8
Cupra Born VZ review
smart 3 review 2024 01 front panning
Smart #3
7
Smart #3
cupra tavascan review 2024 01 front tracking
Cupra Tavascan
7
Cupra Tavascan

View all car reviews

Back to top

A recall seems to be the most likely outcome.

TM confirmed that the problem doesn't affect the Volvo EX30, which is based on the same Geely SEA platform, nor the larger Smart #3.

A near-identical issue, affecting the Seat Arona, Seat Ibiza and Volkswagen Polo, was uncovered by the same publication in 2018

Once the problem was identified, the Volkswagen Group redesigned the belt lock fixture and advised customers not to use the middle seat of affected cars until the fix was applied. 

Advertisement

Will Rimell

Will Rimell
Title: Deputy news editor

Will is a journalist with more than eight years experience in roles that range from news reporter to editor. He joined Autocar in 2022 as deputy news editor, moving from a local news background.

In his current role as deputy news editor, Will’s focus is with Autocar and Autocar Business; he also manages Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

Writing is, of course, a big part of his role too. Stories come in many forms, from interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

used Smart cars for sale

Smart Forfour 17.6kWh Prime Exclusive Auto 5dr (22kW Charger)
2020
£9,990
6,034miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Smart Fortwo Coupe 1.0 Passion Twinamic Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2019
£8,990
17,637miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Smart FORFOUR 0.9T Passion Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£5,494
48,627miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Smart Forfour 0.9T Prime Sport (Premium) Twinamic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£10,100
34,556miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Smart Fortwo 1.0 Prime (Premium) Twinamic Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2015
£8,650
13,300miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Smart Fortwo Coupe 1.0 Passion Twinamic Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2017
£8,445
10,121miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Smart FORTWO CABRIO 1.0 MHD Passion Cabriolet SoftTouch Euro 5 (s/s) 2dr
2011
£4,995
38,121miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Smart Forfour 1.0 Prime Twinamic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£9,498
39,504miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Smart Forfour 0.9T Prime Sport (Premium) Twinamic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£11,650
6,700miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 829 cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

ford mustang gt review 2024 01 front cornering
Ford Mustang review
8
Ford Mustang review
bmw m4 cs review 01 front cornering
BMW M4 CS review: When M gets it just right
BMW M4 CS review: When M gets it just right
cupra born vz review 2024 01
Cupra Born VZ review
8
Cupra Born VZ review
smart 3 review 2024 01 front panning
Smart #3
7
Smart #3
cupra tavascan review 2024 01 front tracking
Cupra Tavascan
7
Cupra Tavascan

View all car reviews