Average car age grows as new car prices rocket 129% in 15 years

More than 30% of cars in UK are more than 12 years old according to the SMMT

John Evans
26 November 2024

UK motorists are shunning showrooms in favour of holding onto their ageing cars, to both the detriment of new car dealers and the benefit of warranty companies and independent garages.

Despite total new car sales increasing 6% for the year to date, those to private buyers are down 11.8%, figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders show.

Meanwhile, of the 34 million cars on the roads, 16 million – almost one in two – are more than a decade old. Among these cars, 10.5 million are aged over 12 years.

According to Philip Nothard, insight director at Cox Automotive, a key factor is the rising price of new cars, up 129% over the past 15 years from an average of £22,868 to £52,342. This is almost 50% above inflation across the same period,” he said.

“The average diesel car is now 149% more expensive than its 2009 equivalent and the average petrol 93% more.

“At the same time, the new car parc has changed dramatically. There are 88% fewer diesel models to choose from today and 63% fewer petrol models. EV growth is understandably off the chart but of specific note is the average price of an EV today compared with its ICE counterpart: £62,000 versus £45,000 for petrol and £58,000 for diesel.”

Nothard added: “For many car buyers, the cost to change from their old car to a new one and the change in the product line-up – there are fewer small cars, for example – is a shock when they come to upgrade their current car.”

With owners choosing to hang onto their cars, warranty companies are experiencing increased demand for their products and services.

Jim Murray Jones, chief marketing officer at MotorEasy, told Autocar the company is benefiting from the ageing car fleet. “We’ve noticed a higher volume of customers with older vehicles seeking warranty protection for them,” he said. “Previously, the greatest demand was cover for cars aged from four to six years but now we’re seeing this demand extend to eight years and even 10.”

Garages are benefiting as well. A spokesperson for the Independent Garage Association, a lobby group, said firms are seeing an increase in business especially as older car owners are favouring them over franchised dealer networks for servicing.

However, the ageing car parc is not good news for everyone. Dealers are being warned to be extra careful when appraising and valuing older cars that can be expensive to bring up to forecourt standard.

“The older part-exchange sector is on a knife edge between dealers buying the right car at the right price or overpaying for a car in poor mechanical condition,” said Shoreham Vehicle Auctions managing director Alex Wright. “I have never seen the part-exchange market as divided. Ignore the test drive and dealers risk a repair bill that could equal the value of the car.”

Although hanging onto an older car may be cheaper than upgrading it, the AA is warning drivers not to skimp on servicing. 

“The cost of living crisis means many families are delaying the purchase of a new car,” said a spokesperson, “but that decision [as well as] to make savings by cutting back on maintenance has contributed to our patrols attending more than half a million more breakdowns over the past year than in 2022. Cutting back on vehicle maintenance can prove a false economy and compromise safety.” 

gavsmit 26 November 2024

Car price inflation has far exceeded normal inflation in recent times, even during those ridiculously high rates of a couple of years ago. 

Not sure if that's down to the cost of implementing new regulations in cars, or plain profitering; how many times has a mainstream car maker announced a refreshed mundane model is "moving upmarket" to justify a huge price increase despite relatively little change apart from squashier dashboard materials? I read about a year ago that despite VW selling much less cars, its profits had gone up by some margin.

It's all unsustainable of course, with even city cars now costing £20k. Finance packages are merely rental packages now, and have hidden huge list price rises behind monthly payments, but not only means cars have become like a second mortage for most people, it now means more damage to the car market as a whole.

I've kept my current car from new for 10 years now. Before that, I used to change my car every 2 or 3 years. I won't be getting rid of it any time soon, especially as replacing it will cost three times what I paid for it, and with this current government, you never know what ludricrous tax increases they'll impose on new cars no matter what powers them. 

 

 

xxxx 26 November 2024

Said it before, cars are just to good. From 2010'ish onwards you car expect 150k reliable'ish miles over 15 years in a car that'll have good mpg, power, DAB, sat nav, phone connection, air conditioning, remote locking etc.  If you do think of replacing that car after 5 years then you'll probably find the new model has loads of add on tat, safety aids, hybrid engines and even subscriptions that could deprive you of mapping etc at a later date.

Even the looks of new models barely change e.g Audi A3, BMW 1 and 3 series.

si73 26 November 2024
The rise in car prices, and the tax change helped us decide to keep our SEAT mii that we bought new. It's rfl is £20, a replacement, when they did one was in the newer £190 bracket which iirc was around £150 when we were due to change. This and the lack of choice, new mii's seemed to have had a lower spec than my wife's by mango, meant we kept it. It's now heading into it's 10th year with only 30k on the clock, and there are more or less no city cars left to replace it with and everything is so much more expensive that I cant see us changing for a long while yet.

