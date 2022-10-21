BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Treasury U-turns add further challenges for company car fleets
UP NEXT
New 2024 Dacia Duster signed off with enhanced off-road appeal

Treasury U-turns add further challenges for company car fleets

Renewed calls for clarity as 'emergency budget' shelves tax cuts for drivers
Alex Grant
News
2 mins read
21 October 2022

Fleet stakeholders are demanding urgent policy clarity from the government, claiming the policy U-turns of new chancellor Jeremy Hunt are fuelling uncertainty for company car drivers and fleet managers.

Monday’s announcement reversed most of the tax changes set out in the 'growth plan' of former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng less than a month ago, hoping to stabilise markets ahead of the ‘medium-term fiscal plan’ on 31 October. 

This includes “indefinitely” shelving plans to reduce the basic rate of income tax from 20% to 19%, originally announced in March 2022. Scheduled for April 2024 and brought forward a year, this had promised a 5% reduction in company car tax for around 300,000 drivers.

Related articles

Company car benefit in kind is based on the vehicle’s ‘taxable value’ – a CO2-weighted percentage of its list price – and the driver’s income tax band. Basic-rate taxpayers (earning between £12,571 and £50,270) pay 20% of the taxable value per year.

Reforms would have amounted to a savings of £54 for a petrol Vauxhall Corsa or £95 for a diesel Skoda Superb during a period of rising household bills and unclear future tax policy. HM Treasury has only confirmed tax bands until April 2025, so drivers taking delivery of a new car today have no idea what they will pay after that date.

There are concerns that this could increase the decline in company car uptake in the UK. The latest HMRC data shows 720,000 people paid tax for a company car (including salary sacrifice schemes) in 2020/21, compared with 950,000 in 2011/12. 

FleetCheck managing director Peter Golding warned that this trend poses administrative challenges for fleet managers: “A relatively large number of people have moved out of fleet schemes and are using their own vehicle for work purposes. This means a substantial growth in grey fleets and potentially also an increase in the proportion of drivers using their own cars intensively for business, rather than on a more occasional basis.”

Electric and plug-in hybrid car drivers, who make up 17% of company car benefit recipients, could also face uncertainty. The Energy Price Guarantee will end next April, 18 months early, removing the 34p per kWh cap on home electricity prices, which also stabilised charging costs. The Treasury will lead a review of alternative support for households and businesses, which includes charge point operators, in the meantime but there are no details yet.

Matthew Walters, head of consultancy services and customer value at LeasePlan UK, said overdue policy decisions, including new mileage rates for EV reimbursement, are becoming increasingly problematic.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Lamborghini Urus Performante front tracking
Lamborghini has shaved 47kg from the Urus
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
01 Kia XCeed facelift GT Line FD 2022 lead track
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale tracking front
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Audi A7L driving front
Audi A7 L first drive
Audi A7 L first drive
chevrolet corvette z06 01 front tracking
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

“The fleet sector relies on long-term certainty and the ability to make procurement decisions with confidence, and they can wait no longer,” he said. “The new chancellor has his work cut out clearing a backlog of vitally important fiscal decisions and this process must begin at the next proper budget."

Used cars for sale

 Mercedes-Benz A Class 1.3 A200 AMG Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£22,195
18,145miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota RAV4 2.5 VVT-h Dynamic CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£36,999
12,535miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Jaguar F-PACE 2.0d Prestige Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£17,514
67,043miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Land Rover Freelander 2 2.2 TD4 GS Auto 4WD Euro 4 5dr
2008
£5,495
92,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Toyota AYGO 1.0 VVT-i X-play X-shift Euro 6 5dr
2018
£11,495
5,597miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Toyota Yaris Cross 1.5 VVT-h Icon E-CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£26,299
5,836miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Fiat Qubo 1.3 MultiJet My Life Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£5,995
47,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Mazda CX-5 2.2 SKYACTIV-D Sport 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£7,995
96,837miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Kia Picanto 1.0 T-GDi GT-Line S Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£14,414
0miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

Lamborghini Urus Performante front tracking
Lamborghini has shaved 47kg from the Urus
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
01 Kia XCeed facelift GT Line FD 2022 lead track
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale tracking front
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Audi A7L driving front
Audi A7 L first drive
Audi A7 L first drive
chevrolet corvette z06 01 front tracking
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive

View all latest drives