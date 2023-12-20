BACK TO ALL NEWS
Watch live: How to sell cars in 2024

Industry experts join Autocar Business to outline how car retailers can survive and thrive in a transformative year
20 December 2023

The post-Covid car market has been on a rocky path to recovery, but recent surges at the end of 2023 have sparked hope of a return to pre-pandemic normality.

But with the introduction of the ZEV mandate, the rise of the agency model, stalling demand and a cost of living crisis, what will the world of car sales look like in 2024? That is the question we will be answering in this live, free-to-join webinar, which takes place at 11am on 7 February.

You can sign up now to the Selling Cars in 2024 webinar, sponsored by Cox Automotive.

The event will be hosted by Autocar editor Mark Tisshaw, with confirmed speakers so far including Eurig Druce, vice-president of sales at Stellantis UK; Philip Nothard, insight and strategy director at Cox Automotive; and Robert Forrester, CEO of Vertu Motors.

