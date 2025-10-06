Volvo had its best September yet for car sales in the UK last month, a success attributed to the introduction of its EX30 model and an improved retail sales model, according to managing director Nicole Melillo Shaw.

The Swedish brand sold 11,569 cars last month, up 23% on last year and accounting for 3.7% overall market share. Year-to-date, it has increased 5%, from 49,177 to 51,388 units.

Talking about September's sales, Melillo Shaw told Autocar: “What it really comes down to is that we’ve moved to the direct-to-consumer model, we’ve launched the EX30 and we’ve really got to grips with our retail journey.