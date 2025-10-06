BACK TO ALL NEWS
EX30 helps Volvo to best September sales figures on record

Firm attributes success to EX30 model and direct sales; pledges to learn from EX90 tech issues

Rachel Burgess
News
2 mins read
6 October 2025

Volvo had its best September yet for car sales in the UK last month, a success attributed to the introduction of its EX30 model and an improved retail sales model, according to managing director Nicole Melillo Shaw.

The Swedish brand sold 11,569 cars last month, up 23% on last year and accounting for 3.7% overall market share. Year-to-date, it has increased 5%, from 49,177 to 51,388 units.

Talking about September's sales, Melillo Shaw told Autocar: “What it really comes down to is that we’ve moved to the direct-to-consumer model, we’ve launched the EX30 and we’ve really got to grips with our retail journey.

