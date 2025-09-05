BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Europeans major on tech and design at Munich to slow China’s march
UP NEXT
JLR plant workers told 'not to return until Tuesday' following hack

Europeans major on tech and design at Munich to slow China’s march

The German trade show is shaping up to be the biggest in Europe since Covid for new model launches

Nick Gibbs
News
4 mins read
5 September 2025

European car makers are betting that advanced technology and their long-standing leadership on design will give the cars displayed at next week’s Munich motor show an edge over formidable Chinese competition.

Munich is shaping up to be the biggest European motor show since the Covid pandemic for new model launches, as European car makers try to rejuvenate a sluggish market. 

However, the Chinese are also at the event in force as they look to increase an already booming market share.

No fewer than 14 Chinese car makers will exhibit at the Munich event, starting on 8 September, compared with 10 European brands, according to data from market researcher Inovev.

To access this content please subscribe
20% annual saving
Regular membership
£19.99
Monthly
£199
Annual
Get started
Automatic renewal
Team membership
£799
Price includes a 20% discount for a team of 5
Email us
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

Vauxhall Grandland review 2025 001 front cornering
Vauxhall Grandland
7
Vauxhall Grandland
BYD Atto 2 review 2025 001
BYD Atto 2
6
BYD Atto 2
XPENG G6 review 2025 001 front tracking
Xpeng G6
Xpeng G6
BYD Seal 6 DM i review 2025 013
BYD Seal 06 DM-i
BYD Seal 06 DM-i
Peugeot 2008 GT lead
Peugeot 2008
7
Peugeot 2008

View all car reviews