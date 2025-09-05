European car makers are betting that advanced technology and their long-standing leadership on design will give the cars displayed at next week’s Munich motor show an edge over formidable Chinese competition.

Munich is shaping up to be the biggest European motor show since the Covid pandemic for new model launches, as European car makers try to rejuvenate a sluggish market.

However, the Chinese are also at the event in force as they look to increase an already booming market share.

No fewer than 14 Chinese car makers will exhibit at the Munich event, starting on 8 September, compared with 10 European brands, according to data from market researcher Inovev.