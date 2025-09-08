The entire European automotive industry will crash if legislation concerning CO2 reductions isn't revised by the end of the year, Stellantis’s most senior executive in Europe has warned.

Speaking at the Munich motor show, Stellantis Europe boss Jean-Philippe Imparato said there was "a sense of urgency” ahead of cross-industry talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday and there should be "less discussions, more actions", which should include a new European-specific category to bring back the sub-€15,000 city car segment.