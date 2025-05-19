BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Hyundai to build 50,000 cars annually in Saudi Arabia
UP NEXT
New Lotus Europe boss plans to build more cars at Hethel

Hyundai to build 50,000 cars annually in Saudi Arabia

New joint-venture makes Hyundai the first major foreign manufacturer to set up in the Gulf state

Autocar
News
1 min read
19 May 2025

Hyundai has started construction work on a new factory in Saudi Arabia that is set to supply the state with some 50,000 cars annually.  

It is based in the King Salman Automotive Cluster, a new automotive industry hub in the King Abdullah Economic City near Jeddah. As well as Hyundai, it currently hosts Lucid Motors (for whom the Saudi government is a key financial backer) and Saudi brand Ceer.

It will produce both internal-combustion-engine and battery-electric vehicles according to local demand, and will build its first vehicle by October 2026.

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

Jeep Avenger 4xe 2025 Review front corner 14
Jeep Avenger
Jeep Avenger
Jeep Avenger 4xe 2025 Review front corner 14
Jeep Avenger
Jeep Avenger
porsche taycan turbo gt review 2024 01 cornering front
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT
9
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT
ford ranger msrt 2025 Review front corner blur 31
Ford Ranger MS-RT
6
Ford Ranger MS-RT
Bugatti Chiron
Bugatti Chiron
10
Bugatti Chiron

View all car reviews