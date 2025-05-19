Hyundai has started construction work on a new factory in Saudi Arabia that is set to supply the state with some 50,000 cars annually.

It is based in the King Salman Automotive Cluster, a new automotive industry hub in the King Abdullah Economic City near Jeddah. As well as Hyundai, it currently hosts Lucid Motors (for whom the Saudi government is a key financial backer) and Saudi brand Ceer.

It will produce both internal-combustion-engine and battery-electric vehicles according to local demand, and will build its first vehicle by October 2026.