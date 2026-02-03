BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: UK flat-pack truck maker OX Delivers seeks life-saving investment
UP NEXT
Why Renault killed its home-grown EV start-up

UK flat-pack truck maker OX Delivers seeks life-saving investment

Firm behind electric truck for developing countries makes UK workforce redundant as it urgently seeks new owner

Felix Page
News
2 mins read
3 February 2026

OX Delivers, the UK-based manufacturer of flat-pack utility vehicles for developing countries, has called for urgent financial support to avoid entering liquidation in the coming days.

The Warwickshire-based company, which builds the low-cost OX electric truck in kit form for shipping to micro-factories in the 'Global South', will enter liquidation on Thursday 5 February unless it finds an investor immediately.

Add a comment…