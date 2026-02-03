UK flat-pack truck maker OX Delivers seeks life-saving investment

OX Delivers, the UK-based manufacturer of flat-pack utility vehicles for developing countries, has called for urgent financial support to avoid entering liquidation in the coming days.
The Warwickshire-based company, which builds the low-cost OX electric truck in kit form for shipping to micro-factories in the 'Global South', will enter liquidation on Thursday 5 February unless it finds an investor immediately.
