Autocar Business launches new Trends report series

Autocar Business Trends gives subscribers two weeks of downloadable automotive industry deep-dives
24 October 2022

Autocar Business has launched a new series of downloadable quarterly reports, covering in depth the prevailing trends redefining the automotive industry. 

Over the course of ten instalments, Autocar Business Trends will investigate the rise of autonomous vehicles, the status of plug-in hybrids, opportunities presented by over-the-air upgrades and much more besides. 

Each report will come as a downloadable PDF file, available to Autocar Business subscribers, via links published to the Autocar website every day for the next two weeks. 

Each article will be added here as it goes live. Follow the links to download:

1. When will self-driving take off?

ACB trends 1 draft2
