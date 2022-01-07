Stellantis axes combustion MPVs for UK-built EV variants

Stellantis has removed all combustion versions of its small van-based MPVs from sale in most of Europe in an effort to speed up the group’s move to all-electric power.

The decision to continue with only electric versions of these vehicles was announced through separate statements by Citroen, Peugeot and Opel/Vauxhall – which sell the technically idential Berlingo, Partner and Combo MPVs respectively.

The move is a significant development for the UK automotive industry, as Stellantis is investing £100 million into the old Vauxhall Astra factory at Ellesmere Port to produce the electric versions of these MPVs (as well as the van variants), creating 1000 new jobs. Production is expected to get underway later this year.

The group's mid-sized MPVs – the Citroen SpaceTourer, Peugeot Rifter and Vauxhall Vivaro Life – will also go all-electric in the designated markets.

This has significant implications for the cost of these models. Prices for the all-electric Citroën E-Berlingo, for example, start at £29,575, while the now-unavailable combustion version could be bought for £22,135. The Berlingo's Peugeot and Vauxhall siblings are similarly affected.

Business customers outside the EU and those in Switzerland and the Balkans will still be able to buy combustion-powered models, Stellantis said, and Fiat, which sells its own variants of the small and mid-sized MPVs, has not issued a statement on the matter.

“There is no alternative to electrification. In the future, Opel will gain even more traction with environmentally friendly innovations,” said Uwe Hochgeschurtz, CEO of Vauxhall's sister brand Opel.

"From 2024, we will offer an electrified version of every Opel model, without exception,” he said. “In other words, the successors to Crossland and Insignia will also be electrified. Our statement is clear: From 2028, we will exclusively sell battery-electric vehicles in Europe.”