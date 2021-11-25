BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Mazda: Electric vehicles and synthetic fuels must co-exist
UP NEXT
New 2022 Kia Niro brings rugged 4x4 looks and all-new interior

Mazda: Electric vehicles and synthetic fuels must co-exist

Calls for e-fuels to sit alongside EVs to achieve carbon-neutrality, on today's Autocar business seminar
Rachel Burgess
News
2 mins read
25 November 2021

Vehicles powered by e-fuels complement rather than compete with electric vehicles, and should be considered as a viable alternative on the path to carbon neutrality, according to today’s guests on the Autocar Business seminar.

Mazda’s European research director Christian Schultze said: “We believe that e-fuels are not in competition with the electrification route, but complement it. E-fuels can be used already on existing cars - and future cars. Having two pathways to follow can get us to climate neutrality faster and better."

He continued: “There are pros and cons of both. Combustion engines are hard to make as quiet as an EV, while long-distance journeys are harder to make with an EV. Lets use the good points of both technologies to drive forward carbon neutrality rather than betting on one technology. 

Related articles

Automotive consultancy SCE’s Steve Sapsford added: "It's not trying to replace our journey to electrification. Banning internal combustion engines might be picking a fight with the wrong enemy - stopping our dependence on fossil fuels is where we should be focused.”

Sapsford said that the immediate focus should be using e-fuels as 'drop-in' fuels - which can be mixed with existing gasoline. “Drop-in fuel meets the current specification - and the engines, consumer and infrastructure should not notice any difference. It’s perfectly feasible to use [e-fuels] as drop-in fuel.”

Schutlze predicted that e-fuels pricing would be on a par with gasoline by 2030 in Europe. He said: ”By 2030, it can be around one euro. When you factor in CO2 taxation on fossil fuels, I think gasoline prices will become even higher. E-fuels are very very close to being on a par with gasoline prices.”

Shultze, Sapsford and Paddy Lowe, founder of Zero Petroleum and ex-Formula One engineer, all called on legislators to consider well-to-wheel emissions rather than just tailpipe emissions as a means to achieve carbon neutrality. Schultze also said e-fuels should be considered for similar subsidies to EVs. “We need to find solutions that lead us to the CO2 neutral target - what is the reason for ruling out for technologies?” 

Speaking on motorsport and e-fuels, Lowe commented: “Motorsport is generally a great platform for pioneering new approaches and new technology and giving  them publicity. We’ve had Formula E, I think we’ll see hydrogen competitions and we will definitely see synthetics.”

Sign up to future Autocar Business seminars

Used cars for sale

 Mazda 2 1.3 Ts 5dr
2014
£3,489
64,361miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.0 Ecoflex Sting 3dr
2014
£3,991
60,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Citroen C3 1.2 Vti Selection 5dr
2014
£3,995
86,500miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Agila 1.0 12v [68] Ecoflex S 5dr
2014
£3,995
55,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Excite 3dr [ac]
2014
£3,999
60,745miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£4,000
44,255miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2014
£4,180
65,407miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£4,195
36,433miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C1 1.0i Edition 5dr
2014
£4,200
60,435miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Volkswagen Polo 2021 UK first drive review lead

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life 2021 UK review

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life 2021 UK review
1 Peugeot 308 Hybrid 225 2021 LHD review hero

Peugeot 308 225 2021 UK review

Peugeot 308 225 2021 UK review
1 Kingsley Range Rover 2021 UK first drive review hero

Kingsley Cars ULEZ Reborn Range Rover Classic 2021 review

Kingsley Cars ULEZ Reborn Range Rover Classic 2021 review
1 Mercedes Benz C Class All Terrain 2021 first drive review hero

Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain 2021 review

Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain 2021 review
1 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 420d 2021 first drive lead

BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 420d 2021 UK review

BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 420d 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
gavsmit 25 November 2021

Of course Mazda would say this when their own expensive EV offering has the same range as a mobility scooter. They know they are falling behind so are desperately trying to find ways to encourage a change of direction that might rescue their company.

Latest Drives

1 Volkswagen Polo 2021 UK first drive review lead

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life 2021 UK review

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life 2021 UK review
1 Peugeot 308 Hybrid 225 2021 LHD review hero

Peugeot 308 225 2021 UK review

Peugeot 308 225 2021 UK review
1 Kingsley Range Rover 2021 UK first drive review hero

Kingsley Cars ULEZ Reborn Range Rover Classic 2021 review

Kingsley Cars ULEZ Reborn Range Rover Classic 2021 review
1 Mercedes Benz C Class All Terrain 2021 first drive review hero

Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain 2021 review

Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain 2021 review
1 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 420d 2021 first drive lead

BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 420d 2021 UK review

BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 420d 2021 UK review

View all latest drives