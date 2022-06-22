BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: The Knowledge: how the future of car manufacturing is shaping up
UP NEXT
Nearly new buying guide: Renault Kadjar

The Knowledge: how the future of car manufacturing is shaping up

In the latest edition of Autocar Business Live, we chat to industry experts about the latest trends in car factories

Access to this content requires a subscription to Autocar Business The Knowledge. Click here to purchase a subscription to The Knowledge. 

Latest Drives

Kia Picanto GT Line front tracking
Kia Picanto 1.0 T-GDi GT-Line S 2022 UK review
Kia Picanto 1.0 T-GDi GT-Line S 2022 UK review
001 vw taigo cornering front 2022
Volkswagen Taigo 1.5 TSI 150 R-Line UK review
Volkswagen Taigo 1.5 TSI 150 R-Line UK review
001 citroen e c4 front trackin 2022
Citroen e-C4 Shine Plus 2022 UK review
Citroen e-C4 Shine Plus 2022 UK review
01 Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 FD Hero track
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review
001 kia niro ev trackin front 2022
Kia Niro EV prototype
Kia Niro EV prototype

View all latest drives