The Knowledge: how the future of car manufacturing is shaping up

Ineos has bought the Smart factory from Mercedes-Benz
Hambach is a vast site, despite producing only 50,000 Grenadiers a year
ABB supplies both legacy manufacturers and disruptors with automated robots
The Ineos paintshop, bought from Mercedes-Benz
Arrival has embarked on a microfactory model
Arrival has two microfactory sites in the UK
Arrival has signed a deal with UPS for electric vans
ABB robots in a paint shop
Access to this content requires a subscription to Autocar Business The Knowledge. Click here to purchase a subscription to The Knowledge.