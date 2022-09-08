BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Horiba Mira chairman on the "harsh realities" of electrification
UP NEXT
The future of N: Hyundai N Vision 74 and RN22e driven

Horiba Mira chairman on the "harsh realities" of electrification

"We've reached peak BEV hype," says Dr George Gillespie, who also details the barriers to level 4 autonomy in the UK
Steve Cropley Autocar
News
2 mins read
8 September 2022

For all the electrification activity, Horiba Mira CEO Dr George Gillespie believes the full electrification story has yet to be told.

“I believe we’ve reached peak BEV hype right now, but the harsh realities may well hit us in a few years’ time.” He cites the looming problems as the cost of components, which will elude lower income buyers, and the inadequacy of charging.

“The industry has produced wonderful cars,” he says. “Driving them is a dream. But they’re expensive — and the journey experience is a bit grim and getting worse. Early adopters and technical enthusiasts can put up with that, but average consumers not so much.

Related articles

“Politicians say the answer’s simple: we should all go BEV. But the realities are going to hit — in agriculture, off-highway vehicles, trucks, buses, aircraft and shipping. Legislators should set outcomes, not ban technologies as they’ve done. Still, I’m pleased to see people talking more about hydrogen and e-fuels. Those must definitely be part of the solution. That’s why at Mira we’re installing our electrolyzer to produce green hydrogen. It’s going to be very important.”

Autonomous cars in the UK: the real story

“A few years ago people started saying we should position the UK as the world’s centre for autonomous driving,” says George Gillespie. “One view was that this required a big computer at Oxford University with a lot of lights on it. My feeling was that the big R&D was already being done in US or China. Not much was in the UK.

“However, we do have world-class congestion. So instead of trying to be the next Silicon Valley for autonomous cars it made more sense to me to position ourselves as the test-bed for Europe. That needed a simulator, a proving ground, semi-public roads and an integrated network, all of which we have at Mira. The government understood, and invested £300m. With industry input that made £600m, and the result is we’re now the leader for the validation of autonomous technology in Europe.”

Gillespie believes we can already build effective cars to Level 4 autonomy, or Level 5 mobility pods in geo-fenced areas. By now, he says, we were all expecting to be travelling home from the pub in robotaxis. The reason we’re not doing it isn’t a tech shortfall but for “boring” reasons of insurance and corporate responsibility. “When you and I drive, we accept liability divided among thousands of insurance policies,” he explains. “With the vehicle in charge, the liability becomes corporate, spread over a small number of high value organisations. Finding ways for corporate lawyers to protect their employers is the stumbling block.

Advertisement

Latest business news

Richard Moore West Midlands Gigafactory
Richard Moore previously worked for JLR and was involved with Jaguar I-Pace development

West Midlands Gigafactory hires former Lotus director of engineering

West Midlands Gigafactory hires former Lotus director of engineering
20220809 AAI3989

How Horiba Mira turned a test track into an R&D powerhouse

How Horiba Mira turned a test track into an R&amp;D powerhouse
Hydrogen pump
Hydrogen and e-fuels "must be part of the solution," says Horiba Mira CEO George Gillespie

Horiba Mira chairman on the "harsh realities" of electrification

Horiba Mira chairman on the &quot;harsh realities&quot; of electrification
Kia EV6 with Encore battery storage unit
Encore's unit (r) reuses Kia Soul EV battery modules to provide 72kWh of energy storage

Kia Europe to reuse electric car batteries for energy storage

Kia Europe to reuse electric car batteries for energy storage
AUTOCAR SIZE (2)

Autocar's Drivers of Change initiative returns for 2022

Autocar&#039;s Drivers of Change initiative returns for 2022

View all business news

Back to top

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

range rover 2022 004 cornering front
Range Rover Plug-in Electric Hybrid review
Range Rover Plug-in Electric Hybrid review
Ford F150 Lightning front dynamic
Despite weighing nearly three tonnes, the F-150 Lightning hits 60mph in 4.3sec
Ford F-150 Lightning 2022 review
Ford F-150 Lightning 2022 review
01 Range Rover V8 P530 FD 2022 Hero front
The new Range Rover gains the V8 engine seen in the 50i range of BMWs
Range Rover P530 2022 review
Range Rover P530 2022 review
WC Ford Focus twin test WW 22 20220321 0010 (1)
Car pictured is in ST-Line trim
Ford Focus 1.0 Ecoboost 125 2022 review
Ford Focus 1.0 Ecoboost 125 2022 review
BMW X7 driving three quarters side
BMW X7 2022 review
BMW X7 2022 review

View all latest drives