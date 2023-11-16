Change Makers Podcast: The future of Lotus (ep.10)

Welcome to episode 10 of the new Autocar Business Change Makers Podcast, produced in partnership with car subscription software platform Tomorrow’s Journey.

Hosted by Chris Kirby, CEO of Tomorrow’s Journey, and Felix Page, news editor at Autocar, each episode will explore how some of the UK’s most agile and disruptive companies are dramatically reshaping the automotive landscape, with unprecedented access to the executives and thought leaders driving that change.

In episode 10, we sit down with Conor Horne, UK & Ireland director for Lotus Cars, to discuss his career in the automotive industry, the wholesale versus agency model debate and the electrified future of Lotus Cars.