Volkswagen may cancel its plan to move Golf production to Mexico, Autocar has learned.

The news comes as the company reviews key elements of its global production strategy announced last year.

This is down to delays in the development its Scalable Systems Platform (SSP) for EVs, growing financial pressure and employee unrest.

A decision to transfer production of the ICE Golf from its traditional home in Wolfsburg, Germany, to Puebla, Mexico, in 2027 was announced in December last year as part of a job security deal made with Volkswagen’s works council.