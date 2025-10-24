The UK’s vehicle output dropped by 35.9% last month after a cyber attack on JLR – the nation’s biggest employer in the automotive trade – left the company unable to build cars.

According to figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), the decline was caused by the hack alone, as all other major UK manufacturers – among them Nissan, Stellantis and Toyota – reported increases in output.

As of 16 October, JLR had completely resumed operations, with Halewood (responsible for the Range Rover Evoque and Land Rover Discovery Sport) the last of its factories to come back online.