UK vehicle output drops by 36% following JLR cyber attack

Land Rover output fell dramatically while all other major UK manufacturers’ production volumes rose

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
3 mins read
24 October 2025

The UK’s vehicle output dropped by 35.9% last month after a cyber attack on JLR – the nation’s biggest employer in the automotive trade – left the company unable to build cars.

According to figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), the decline was caused by the hack alone, as all other major UK manufacturers – among them Nissan, Stellantis and Toyota – reported increases in output.

As of 16 October, JLR had completely resumed operations, with Halewood (responsible for the Range Rover Evoque and Land Rover Discovery Sport) the last of its factories to come back online.

