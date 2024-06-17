Stellantis builds sub-£20k Leapmotor EV in Poland as tarriffs hit

Chinese EV maker Leapmotor has started production of the T03 electric city car in Poland after proposed EU tariffs came in higher than expected, executives have reportedly said.

Full production will begin in September, Leapmotor told analysts at an event last week, according to investment bank Jefferies.

The 3.6m-long four-seater, a rival to the Dacia Spring EV, is one of two cars that begins Leapmotor’s entry into Europe after Stellantis paid €1.5 billion for a 21% stake in the firm and control over its exports.

UK sales of Leapmotor cars will begin in March 2025.