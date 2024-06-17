BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Stellantis builds sub-£20k Leapmotor EV in Poland as tarriffs hit
UP NEXT
New world order: Lotus Eletre vs Audi SQ8 E-tron

Stellantis builds sub-£20k Leapmotor EV in Poland as tarriffs hit

Budget Chinese supermini will be assembled from knock-down kits in Tychy, dodging new 31% export tarriff
Nick Gibbs
News
4 mins read
17 June 2024

Chinese EV maker Leapmotor has started production of the T03 electric city car in Poland after proposed EU tariffs came in higher than expected, executives have reportedly said.

Full production will begin in September, Leapmotor told analysts at an event last week, according to investment bank Jefferies.  

The 3.6m-long four-seater, a rival to the Dacia Spring EV, is one of two cars that begins Leapmotor’s entry into Europe after Stellantis paid €1.5 billion for a 21% stake in the firm and control over its exports.

Related articles

UK sales of Leapmotor cars will begin in March 2025.

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

Audi A1 front three quarter lead
Used Audi A1 2010-2018 review
8
Used Audi A1 2010-2018 review
mclaren artura spider review 2024 01
McLaren Artura
9
McLaren Artura
ford explorer review 2024 01 front cornering
Ford Explorer
8
Ford Explorer
vw touareg review 2024 01 front cornering
Volkswagen Touareg
7
Volkswagen Touareg
Mercedes Benz A Class RT lead cornering
Mercedes-Benz A-Class
8
Mercedes-Benz A-Class

View all car reviews