Lotus reviews future of sports car design studio in Hethel

Future unclear for studio that penned Esprit, Elise, Evora et al; brand mulls moving all design activity to Coventry
Felix Page
News
3 mins read
11 April 2024

The future of Lotus’s Hethel sports car design studio is unclear, as the brand considers relocating all UK styling activities to its recently established design base in Warwickshire. 

Autocar understands that the Geely-owned company has started a consultancy process as it looks to reduce activity at its Norfolk studio, which has designed some of the most famous Lotus sports cars since the company moved to Hethel in 1966, right up to today's Emira and Evija

The move follows a recent reduction in manufacturing and material-handling roles at the company's Hethel HQ and Norwich-based Advanced Structures facility, with the firm cutting up to 30 full-time jobs and a range of agency positions in January this year. 

