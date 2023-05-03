Stellantis logistics problems limit European sales rebound

Stellantis continues to be dogged by logistic problems in Europe that are preventing the fast delivery of new cars to customers as production improves.

The company flagged up the problem on its latest earnings call as being one of the few drags on sales growth amid increased revenues in the first three months of the year.

“In Europe, the real issue continues to be outbound logistics,” outgoing chief financial officer Richard Palmer told analysts. “That’s still top of our list of our things to resolve.”

The problem is continuing to shrink the market share of Stellantis brands in Europe – including Citroën, Fiat and Peugeot – as rivals take advantage of the improving supply-chain situation to ship greater numbers of cars.