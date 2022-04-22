BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New law to make EV charging network 99% reliable
UP NEXT
Renault looks to separately list EV business

New law to make EV charging network 99% reliable

Government moves to tackle the varying reliability of the UK’s charging network
News
2 mins read
22 April 2022

The UK’s electric vehicle rapid charging network will be required to have a 99% reliability rate under new laws coming in later this year.

This, ministers hope, will eradicate range anxiety and create a “world-class” charging grid. The legislation also includes a £1.6 billion investment in 300,000 new charge points across the country, which, it says, would be five times as many traditional fuel pumps currently in operation. These will be operational by 2030 and spread across the country, it promises.

A Department for Transport (DfT) spokesperson told Autocar: “We’ve committed £1.6bn to support the rollout of charge points across the UK and, as part of our recently published EV Infrastructure Strategy, we will set new legal requirements to improve reliability at public charge points.”

Related articles

They added that accessibility of charging devices is also a priority: “We recently consulted on ensuring that charge points are inclusively designed and will publish our response later this year.”  

Yesterday, it was revealed that the number of EV public chargers in the UK has risen by 33%, with 30,290 now in operation. This data, sourced by mapping provider Zap Map and published by the DfT, showed that around 7500 new devices have been installed in the past year - 1915 in the past three months alone.

Broken down, the figures show that London has the most chargers, with 111 per 100,000 people. The least in the UK was found to be the entire country of Northern Ireland, which has just 18 per 100,000. On average across the UK, there are 45 public chargers per 100,000 people.

It also found what percentage of those were rapid chargers, with Scotland recording 13.6 per 100,000, and Northern Ireland just 1.3. On a more local level, the north-west of England has 5.9 per 100,000, while the north-east has 9.4.

EV uptake is expected to continue rising exponentially as the 2030 ban on new ICE car sales looms, and the figures show the government, as well as well as charging point companies, are reacting to this: at this point in 2015, there were only around 2000 devices in operation, rising to 10,000 in 2018.

Used cars for sale

 Volkswagen Polo 1.4 Tdi 90 Sel 5dr
2015
£4,392
37,543miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Renault Twingo 1.0 Sce Play 5dr
2015
£4,800
80,504miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Zetec 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,990
70,642miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Swift 1.2 Sz2 3dr
2015
£4,995
82,137miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£5,000
71,517miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Sz2 5dr
2016
£5,190
60,976miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Zetec 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£5,195
58,594miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Mg3 1.5 Vti-tech 3style 5dr
2015
£5,290
41,887miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C1 1.0 Vti Feel 5dr
2015
£5,295
60,791miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Toyota Gazoo Racing GR Yari Iberian Cup tracking front

Toyota Gazoo Racing GR Yaris Iberian Cup 2022 review

Toyota Gazoo Racing GR Yaris Iberian Cup 2022 review
1-porsche-911-targa-4-GTS-action-front

Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS UK review

Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS UK review
1 Voyah FREE 2022 first drive review lead

Voyah Free Range Extender 2022 review

Voyah Free Range Extender 2022 review
1 Toyota RAV4 Adventure 2022

Toyota RAV4 Adventure 2022 UK review

Toyota RAV4 Adventure 2022 UK review
1 Hyundai i30 Fastback DCT N Line 2022 review lead

Hyundai i30 Fastback 1.5 T-GDi N Line 2022 UK review

Hyundai i30 Fastback 1.5 T-GDi N Line 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 22 April 2022

We will have to wait and see, Government making all the right noises,but not necessarily in the right order?

Latest Drives

1 Toyota Gazoo Racing GR Yari Iberian Cup tracking front

Toyota Gazoo Racing GR Yaris Iberian Cup 2022 review

Toyota Gazoo Racing GR Yaris Iberian Cup 2022 review
1-porsche-911-targa-4-GTS-action-front

Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS UK review

Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS UK review
1 Voyah FREE 2022 first drive review lead

Voyah Free Range Extender 2022 review

Voyah Free Range Extender 2022 review
1 Toyota RAV4 Adventure 2022

Toyota RAV4 Adventure 2022 UK review

Toyota RAV4 Adventure 2022 UK review
1 Hyundai i30 Fastback DCT N Line 2022 review lead

Hyundai i30 Fastback 1.5 T-GDi N Line 2022 UK review

Hyundai i30 Fastback 1.5 T-GDi N Line 2022 UK review

View all latest drives