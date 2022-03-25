Are plug-in hybrids as green as they seem?

The mismatch between the quoted and actual fuel economy of plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) is coming under greater scrutiny as EU authorities look to tighten the testing process in reaction to data harvested from the vehicles.

The EU and the UK (which copied over the legislation) have since January 2020 required all new cars to monitor and store fuel consumption data for inspection by authorities, including electricity usage for PHEVs, to be able to calculate more precise CO2 emissions figures.

PHEVs combine a battery with a petrol or diesel combustion engine to theoretically cut CO2 levels to under 50g/km in most cases – well below that of even the most economical hybrid without a socket. That in turn unlocks a range of tax incentives, the most generous of which in the UK is a discount on benefit-in-kind tax.

However, a number of recent studies have openly challenged whether the official testing procedure for PHEVs is so far removed from real-world reality that we’re actually incentivising the wrong technology.

The most recent, published by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) in December, following tests on a “representative” 2020 BMW X1 xDrive25e to work out where the modern WLPT test procedure was going wrong.

The testing discovered that an ambient 23deg C temperature was just too generous. At -5deg C, for example, CO2 emissions shot up to 94g/km, or 40 times higher, while the car was still in ‘charge depletion’ mode (ie. draining its battery of mains-supplied electricity). Add in driving in ‘charge sustaining’ mode and the figure should be closer to 122g/km, it reckoned, not 43g/km.

The ICCT also blasted the ‘charge increasing’ modes that use the combustion engine to replenish the battery, which it reckoned bumped the CO2 to 246g/km, even in ambient temperatures.