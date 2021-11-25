BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Volkswagen Group moves step closer to acquiring Europcar
UP NEXT
Nearly new buying guide: BMW 5 Series Touring

Volkswagen Group moves step closer to acquiring Europcar

VW and partners will buy rental firm for €2.9 billion (£2.4 billion) at 50 cents per share in mobility service push
News
2 mins read
25 November 2021

The Volkswagen Group has moved a step closer towards acquiring French vehicle rental firm Europcar after financial regulators in France approved its takeover offer. 

The German automotive giant partnered with UK-based asset manager Attestor Limited and Dutch automotive conglomerate Pon Holdings in July to place a €2.9 billion (£2.4bn) offer, at 50 cents per share. 

“The consortium believes that this trend requires providers to operate an integrated platform and offer one-fleet-for-all offerings to maximise vehicle utilisation and platform quality,” said Volkswagen in its offer statement. 

Related articles

“In addition, urban mobility proposals based on autonomous driving technologies, such as robot cabs, will further accelerate the growth of on-demand mobility solutions.”

Attestor appears set to take a 27% stake of Europcar’s shares, while Pon will control 7%. 

French financial regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF)​​ will announce when the process of tendering shares will commence.

The move is a significant step in Volkswagen's planned move to providing more advanced mobility solutions.

"The mobility market is changing rapidly as customers increasingly demand new and innovative on-demand mobility solutions, such as subscription and sharing models to complement car ownership,” Volkswagen Group chief executive Herbert Diess told Reuters earlier this year. 

"Europcar provides advanced fleet management capabilities as well as a broad network of stations at major airports, railway stations and city locations and will help accelerate Volkswagen's delivery of its ambitious mobility services targets." 

The Volkswagen Group previously wholly owned Europcar in the 1990s before selling the firm to investment firm Eurazeo for €1.26bn (£1bn) in 2006. 

Europcar is active in 140 countries across the world, with operations in Europe, Western Asia, North America and Africa, and has a fleet of more than 350,000 vehicles. 

Used cars for sale

 Volkswagen Up 1.0 Move Up 5dr
2014
£4,999
63,937miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen Up 1.0 Move Up 3dr
2014
£5,400
44,948miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Volkswagen Up 1.0 Move Up 3dr
2015
£5,438
55,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Volkswagen Up 1.0 Move Up 5dr
2015
£5,480
53,800miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen Up 1.0 Move Up 3dr
2014
£5,685
35,881miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Volkswagen Up 1.0 Club Up 3dr
2015
£6,000
63,321miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Volkswagen Up 1.0 Move Up 5dr
2015
£6,000
50,948miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen Up 1.0 Move Up 5dr
2014
£6,000
42,185miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen Up 1.0 High Up 5dr
2014
£6,290
60,650miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Volkswagen Polo 2021 UK first drive review lead

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life 2021 UK review

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life 2021 UK review
1 Peugeot 308 Hybrid 225 2021 LHD review hero

Peugeot 308 225 2021 UK review

Peugeot 308 225 2021 UK review
1 Kingsley Range Rover 2021 UK first drive review hero

Kingsley Cars ULEZ Reborn Range Rover Classic 2021 review

Kingsley Cars ULEZ Reborn Range Rover Classic 2021 review
1 Mercedes Benz C Class All Terrain 2021 first drive review hero

Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain 2021 review

Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain 2021 review
1 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 420d 2021 first drive lead

BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 420d 2021 UK review

BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 420d 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
scotty5 25 November 2021

Well as far as the UK goes, I'm sure the likes of Vauxhall, KIA, Ford and Fiat will be fumming as anytime I rent from Europcar, it's typically one of those I receive. Merc won't be happy either as they're generally used for the executive selection.  It's rarely I see a VW Group vehicle on a Europcar forecourt.  

Latest Drives

1 Volkswagen Polo 2021 UK first drive review lead

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life 2021 UK review

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life 2021 UK review
1 Peugeot 308 Hybrid 225 2021 LHD review hero

Peugeot 308 225 2021 UK review

Peugeot 308 225 2021 UK review
1 Kingsley Range Rover 2021 UK first drive review hero

Kingsley Cars ULEZ Reborn Range Rover Classic 2021 review

Kingsley Cars ULEZ Reborn Range Rover Classic 2021 review
1 Mercedes Benz C Class All Terrain 2021 first drive review hero

Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain 2021 review

Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain 2021 review
1 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 420d 2021 first drive lead

BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 420d 2021 UK review

BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 420d 2021 UK review

View all latest drives