Elon Musk to reveal updated Tesla product plan on 26 January

CEO will report on Tesla's 2021 performance and has promised details of Cybertruck and other new models
13 January 2022

Tesla will reveal its full financial results for 2021 on 26 January alongside a revamped product roadmap, which could give a timeframe for the launches of the long-awaited Cybertruck, Roadster and Semi. 

The firm’s management will detail its financial and business results through an online webcast at 4:30pm central time in the US, which is 10:30pm in the UK.

Musk will attend the earnings conference call despite stating last year that he would no longer do so. The company will also hold a live question and answer webcast. 

The firm delivered more than 936,000 vehicles in 2021 after a strong fourth quarter in which it achieved production and delivery figures of 305,000 units and 308,000 units respectively.

Tesla has not detailed which models will be discussed in the roadmap update, but it is expected that its long-awaited Cybertruck will be one of the subjects of discussion. 

The Cybertruck was first announced in 2019 with a 2021 production date cited, but that was later delayed to 2022, and even that date has now been removed from the online order form.

Musk previously confirmed that the Cybertruck’s range-topping specification will go into production first but has not yet indicated a price. The top-spec model was previously listed as a tri-motor model with 500 miles of range and a $69,900 price - around £50,000. 

News on the upcoming Roadster has also been thin on the ground since last year, when Tesla confirmed production would commence in 2023, six years after its initial reveal. The 1006bhp, tri-motor Model S Plaid, revealed early last year, has also yet to make its way to the European market.

It is expected that Tesla will give an update at the webcast about its electric Semi HGV, following the start of low-volume production at its Nevada factory. 

Musk has previously claimed the lorry will arrive with up to 600 miles of range and a cost of $180,000 (£130,000), while a lower-spec model will be introduced from $150,000 (£110,000). 

Tesla had a successful year in the UK in 2021, as the Model 3 finished as one of the best-selling cars, second only to the Vauxhall Corsa. The Model 3 sold 34,783 units in total.

