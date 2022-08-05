Car manufacturers remain cautious despite record earnings

“We are moving from a chaotic world to a fragmented, if not a wild world,” said Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares in the very start of his speech to investors as the company revealed record profits.
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares
Fewer options and drivetrain configurations means more models for Renault
Jim Farley, CEO of Ford
Luca de Meo said Renault was running at stock levels 87% below last year
“We are moving from a chaotic world to a fragmented, if not a wild world,” said Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares in the very start of his speech to investors as the company revealed record profits.
Access to this content requires an Autocar Business subscription. To subscribe, please see below and to login please click here