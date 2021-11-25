BACK TO ALL NEWS
UK EV charging firms raise prices as energy crisis bites

Cost of charging an electric vehicle increases in line with rising energy wholesale costs
25 November 2021

The cost of charging an electric vehicle is climbing in the UK as some of the biggest charger providers increase prices in line with surging energy costs.

In an email to customers, BP Pulse – which operates more than 8000 public chargers across the UK – explained that "significant rises in the wholesale costs of electricity" have impacted its own procurement costs so it's raising charging costs to compensate.

"We've always worked hard to keep the cost of charging as low as possible, and we've been cheaper than our competitors for some time," said network lead Mark Bloxham, but "we're now no longer able to absorb the rising costs."

From 1 December, new prices will apply across the BP Pulse network. The cost per kWh of energy for subscribers has risen from 23p to 32p for the firm's standard public chargers (AC 43kW/DC 50kW) and from 29p to 38p for registered users. 

The firm's fastest (150kW) devices will now cost 38p per kWh subscribers, 44p for registered users and 50p for pay-as-you-go users, while the slower 7kW units cost from 28p per kWh. 

Meanwhile, Instavolt, which claims to be "the largest owner-operator of rapid DC charging stations in the UK", has announced a price hike from 40p per kWh to 45p – also effective from 1 December.

CEO Adrian Keen said: “We're in a period of unprecedented increases in the wholesale price of energy that's affecting consumers and businesses nationwide, including Instavolt."

He highlighted that "a homeowner seeking a new energy-supply deal today would be offered a tariff similar to public charging", reflecting the impact of the hike in wholesale energy costs, which in recent weeks has led to the collapse of several UK energy providers.

Keen noted that Instavolt's 5p price hike "doesn't reflect the full cost impact of wholesale prices more than doubling". He said Instavolt will "absorb the difference" while it awaits market stability.

In August, Osprey took its charging price per kWh up from 36p to 40p "in line with the UK rapid charging market". It also attributed the increase to rising energy costs, explaining that its own costs had climbed by 38% in the course of a year.  

Ecotricity, meanwhile, was "in as good a position as we can be" in September, according to founder Dale Vince. He claimed the company had "hedged its electricity and gas suppliers" and secured 90% of its required energy for the following 12 months, while its trading team was "keeping a close eye on the situation". 

The rise in the cost of EV charging comes as the price of petrol and diesel soars to unprecedented levels. Last week, the average cost of a litre of diesel broached the £1.50 mark for the first time, which RAC representative Simon Williams called "a particularly miserable milestone". 

bol 25 November 2021

In fairness the fact that BP Pulse has put its prices up is pretty irrelevant as few of their chargers work anyway. Instavolt on the other hand will have more impact. It's still cheaper than petrol or diesel and you're doing your bit to save your grandchildren. As the man said "suck it up".  

Just for balance, I've spent less than £85 on electricity in the last 4000 miles by charging largely off peak at home. I know not everyone can do that, but it's bloody brilliant for those of us who can. 

289 25 November 2021

I predicted that the 'cheap' EV honeymoon wouldnt last.....and this is before the Government ends free RFL -starts loading RFL onto EV's plus tax by mile or Kw for extra joy.

 

Suck it up guys....all this and queuing for a charger which works or isnt already taken, then hanging around for 45 minutes or more for the nonesense to 'fill-up' with no canopy in a drafty corner of some god forsaken car park....drinking overpriced 'coffee' - hotter than the face of the sun and stale crappy sandwiches.

Man, the future looks grim.

Paul Dalgarno 25 November 2021
289 wrote:

I predicted that the 'cheap' EV honeymoon wouldnt last.....and this is before the Government ends free RFL -starts loading RFL onto EV's plus tax by mile or Kw for extra joy.

 

Suck it up guys....all this and queuing for a charger which works or isnt already taken, then hanging around for 45 minutes or more for the nonesense to 'fill-up' with no canopy in a drafty corner of some god forsaken car park....drinking overpriced 'coffee' - hotter than the face of the sun and stale crappy sandwiches.

Man, the future looks grim.

 

As tempting as it is to just reply with "twat", I'll address your bias more succinctly.

Of course the government will have to recover lost fuel revenue somwhere, it'll probably be on electric supply for charging cars No reasonable person can say that's not going to have to happen. Do you think petrol will get cheaper long term as volumes reduce and economies of scale reduce? Have you not seen rise in fuel prices, that's hit drivers way more than these new prices on electricity? 

I've yet to see a queue at a charger. Why would you stand outside when you have a car to sit in, or a cafe to go to? Yep, if you've not planned or can't top up at home then you'll have to wait 45 mins sometimes - you have a very different view of grim than I have - grim is being so desperate that you and your family drown trying to find a better life s we've seen yesterday. Perspective rather than bias?  

My actual experience in two years. Occasional inconvenience to charge because a change in circumstances meant I frequently made 100 mile trips - 15 mins at superchargers when I arrived. A bit of minor planning for longer trips. Not grim at all. Good sides considerably outweighed that - quiet, fast, smooth, plugged in overnight to top up at house when needed, ready  in morning.

BEVs don't fit long distances drivers, but they do fit most of the population when you get to 200 mile ranges. Have you tried a decent one yet?

We get it, you don't like BEVs. I'm a petrolhead and a BEV fan. Love a burbling V8, but also love the seemless surge of an electric motor. Fill up once a week via a detour to the fuel station, or just take 10 seconds to plug my car on and charge it up for 1/3 to 1/2 cost of petrol overnight? If the worst that happens is that the cost of BEV fill up becomes the same as petrol then I've lost nothing in fuel cost anyway. The savings in maintenance should not be ignored either - it's likely my car will only need tyres in 3 years and 40k miles from what I see so far. No service, no brake pads, no oil, filters, etc. 

