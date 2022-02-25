BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Fuel prices continue to rise to record levels
UP NEXT
Volkswagen Group agrees framework for Porsche flotation

Fuel prices continue to rise to record levels

Petrol has hit 149.67p per litre and diesel 153.05p per litre, with further price rises expected
News
2 mins read
25 February 2022

Average fuel prices in the UK have yet again hit a new record high. 

Petrol prices increased to 149.67p per litre on Wednesday, while diesel reached 153.05p per litre – the fourth record high in one week. 

Costs have been rising all throughout the month of February. A fortnight ago, petrol hit a record high of 148.02p per litre, while diesel rose to 151.0p per litre. 

Related articles

The rise has been exacerbated by the growing crisis in Ukraine this week, the RAC has said, warning of additional rises despite Russia supplying only 6% of the UK’s crude oil.

“Russia’s actions will now push petrol pump prices up to £1.50 very soon," said Simon Williams, RAC fuel spokesman. “The question then becomes where will this stop and how much can drivers take just as many are using their cars more and returning to workplaces.” 

Oil prices have now hit $106 per barrel, meaning wholesale fuel prices will rise further, and the RAC believes the cost could funnel down to consumers. 

“If the oil price were to increase to $110, there’s a very real danger the average price of petrol would hit £1.55 a litre," said Williams. 

“This is the worst possible combination for drivers, as it will push already rising prices higher still and worsen the cost of living crisis.

“Drivers need to brace themselves for what’s to come, with many on lower incomes having to make difficult choices as a result of needing to put fuel in their cars.”

Russia is the third-largest producer of oil in the world.

The RAC suggests the price hike would “cause untold financial difficulties for many people who depend on their cars”, with the average cost of a fuel tank of fuel setting people back £85. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Tesla Model Y 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Tesla Model Y Long Range 2022 UK first drive review

Tesla Model Y Long Range 2022 UK first drive review
1 DS 9 E Tense 360 2022 first drive tracking front

DS 9 E-Tense 4x4 360 Rivoli+ 2022 review

DS 9 E-Tense 4x4 360 Rivoli+ 2022 review
1 Volkswagen T Roc TSI 4Motion 2022 review tracking front

Volkswagen T-Roc 2.0 TSI 4Motion R-Line 2022 review

Volkswagen T-Roc 2.0 TSI 4Motion R-Line 2022 review
1 Peugeot 308 puretech 130 gt 2022 UK review cornering front

Peugeot 308 Puretech 130 GT 2022 UK review

Peugeot 308 Puretech 130 GT 2022 UK review
1 Citroen C3 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Citroen C3 PureTech 110 Auto Shine Plus 2022 UK review

Citroen C3 PureTech 110 Auto Shine Plus 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

If prices were to rise to $120 a barrel, fuel could rise to £1.60 per litre, and it's believed that prices could even jump higher if the situation in Ukraine isn't swiftly resolved.

“You can forget about petrol at £1.70 a litre, which is where it's heading now,” Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, told BBC Radio 4. “It will be significantly higher.”

 Drivers are being urged not to panic-buy fuel.

"For the UK, it's a price issue, it's not a security supply issue,” National Grid boss Steve Holliday told the BBC. 

"We already know that we've got consumers that are already experiencing huge jumps in their energy bills, so this is really very unwelcome."

Used cars for sale

 Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2015
£4,500
54,490miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,800
51,272miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Kia Picanto 1.0 1 5dr
2015
£4,995
62,952miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Sz2 5dr
2018
£4,995
77,115miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Sz2 5dr
2016
£4,999
46,773miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Sz2 5dr
2015
£5,000
80,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen Ds3 1.2 Puretech Dsign 3dr
2015
£5,227
72,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Sz4 5dr
2015
£5,250
64,178miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Punto 1.2 Pop+ 5dr
2017
£5,251
29,407miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Tesla Model Y 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Tesla Model Y Long Range 2022 UK first drive review

Tesla Model Y Long Range 2022 UK first drive review
1 DS 9 E Tense 360 2022 first drive tracking front

DS 9 E-Tense 4x4 360 Rivoli+ 2022 review

DS 9 E-Tense 4x4 360 Rivoli+ 2022 review
1 Volkswagen T Roc TSI 4Motion 2022 review tracking front

Volkswagen T-Roc 2.0 TSI 4Motion R-Line 2022 review

Volkswagen T-Roc 2.0 TSI 4Motion R-Line 2022 review
1 Peugeot 308 puretech 130 gt 2022 UK review cornering front

Peugeot 308 Puretech 130 GT 2022 UK review

Peugeot 308 Puretech 130 GT 2022 UK review
1 Citroen C3 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Citroen C3 PureTech 110 Auto Shine Plus 2022 UK review

Citroen C3 PureTech 110 Auto Shine Plus 2022 UK review

View all latest drives