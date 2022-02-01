Autocar’s Great Women podcast: Nissan’s senior VP of sustainability and governance

Tune into our series of Autocar podcasts, as we chat to Freiderike Kienitz from Nissan who is senior vice president of sustainability, corporate affairs and governance for Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania.

As the car industry faces ever more stringent climate regulations and increasingly complex interactions with governments around the world, Freiderike explains where Nissan’s strategy is heading, with a push for full electric and how that will change both the industry and society.

In a wide-ranging interview, she also explains how the pandemic has affected working practices and how a gender/cultural mix is vital for a modern industrial company.

About the podcast

Welcome to the Autocar podcast, a new series designed to build on the ground-breaking Great Women initiative that Autocar has been running for six years, promoting the brightest and best talent in the automotive industry.

We’ll be talking to the most influential voices around, getting to know the people behind the headlines and how their experiences have shaped our industry today. We’re hoping you’ll find them interesting no matter what your outlook: whether you’re an Autocar reader, a 30-year industry veteran, or someone just starting out in their career. Covering loads of fascinating subjects, we’ll be speaking to all sorts of people from both inside and outside the industry.

How to listen This is the easy bit. You can download or stream the episode now on whatever digital listening device you choose, as every podcast will be available via https://autocargreatwomen1.libsyn.com/website

We’d love to hear from you, so send any suggestions or queries to autocar.events@haymarket.com