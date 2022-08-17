Analysis: Why the decline in diesel sales has slowed in 2022

Diesel has so far been the biggest casualty in the push to electrify the UK’s car parc, but there are signs that sales of cars powered by the fuel are experiencing a mild resurgence.
Volkswagen Tiguan was Europe's best-selling diesel car last year
Diesel has so far been the biggest casualty in the push to electrify the UK’s car parc, but there are signs that sales of cars powered by the fuel are experiencing a mild resurgence.
Access to this content requires a subscription to Autocar Business The Knowledge. To subscribe, please see below and to login please click here