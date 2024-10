Car makers’ well-documented struggles to hit this year’s ZEV mandate target has eclipsed that of another struggle: to hit an even tougher target for vans.

“Industry commentators focus heavily on cars, but it's really important that we support the commercial vehicle industry as well,” Lisa Brankin, head of the UK’s number-one van seller, Ford, told Autocar.

LCV makers’ target for 10% of their total this year to be EVs looks less onerous than the 22% share required for car makers.