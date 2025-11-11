The EU needs its own version of the UK’s zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate to avoid a "cliff-edge" scenario in 2030 when the CO2 emissions rules tighten significantly, Renault has said.

Unlike the UK's graduated system, the EU demands an abrupt improvement in 2030 that drops the required average CO2 for each car maker from 94g/km to 50g/km.

“It is impossible: no OEM can do it,” Renault Group CEO François Provost told Autocar on the sidelines of the Twingo EV launch on 7 November.

Under the ZEV mandate, UK car makers have to hit an EV sales target that increases annually from 28% this year to 80% in 2030.