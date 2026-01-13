BACK TO ALL NEWS
Inside the UK's £1 billion battery production hope

Vast cell-making plant next to Nissan in Sunderland has just been completed with annual capacity of 15.8GWh

Nick Gibbs
News
4 mins read
13 January 2026

“In all honesty, I don't care about the production schedule.” In an industry in which just-in-time parts delivery has unlocked huge productivity, this statement from an executive at Nissan battery supplier AESC in Sunderland is eye-opening.

Chinese-owned, Japanese-headquartered AESC has just completed a vast new cell-making plant slap-bang next to Nissan’s plant on Wearside at a cost of £1 billion and has begun supplying batteries for the new Nissan Leaf crossover.

