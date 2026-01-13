“In all honesty, I don't care about the production schedule.” In an industry in which just-in-time parts delivery has unlocked huge productivity, this statement from an executive at Nissan battery supplier AESC in Sunderland is eye-opening.
Chinese-owned, Japanese-headquartered AESC has just completed a vast new cell-making plant slap-bang next to Nissan’s plant on Wearside at a cost of £1 billion and has begun supplying batteries for the new Nissan Leaf crossover.
