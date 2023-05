In 2012, non-Chinese brands produced 18 of China’s top 20 best-selling cars and locked out the top 10. In the first quarter this year, that number had halved, of which just four were in the top 10.

Staying relevant in China in the face of ever-improving home-grown competition is a dilemma occupying car makers' boardrooms in Europe, the US, Japan and Korea.

In some cases, brands are radically altering their strategy to prepare for a much smaller footprint in the country.

Ford is one such example.