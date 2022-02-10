WhatCar? Insight report: interview with Kia UK CEO Paul Philpott

Fresh from collecting Kia’s second WhatCar? Car of the Year award, this time for the Kia EV6, the firm’s UK CEO and President has been talking to our sister title about the impact of that win and the opportunities and challenges for the year ahead.

The win followed Kia’s inaugural triumph with the e-Niro in 2019 and underlines the brand's breakthrough as a leading electric car maker. Phlipott gives his views on electric car incentives and charging infrastructure, the Agency model and more.

The full transcript is available in the downloadable report, via Autocar Business Insights. Kia had a stellar year in the UK in 2021, increasing its market share by 29.75% and managing to largely avoid the semiconductor crisis that gripped the rest of the industry.

The pdf also delves into further industry highlights, such as which cars are generating the most leads from buyers on WhatCar.com and this month’s target price report.

