BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: WhatCar? Insight report: interview with Kia UK CEO Paul Philpott
UP NEXT
Aston Martin chairman: no plans to replace CEO Tobias Moers

WhatCar? Insight report: interview with Kia UK CEO Paul Philpott

Downloadable report features in-depth discussion with Kia boss, plus the best and worst discounts around now
Autocar
News
1 min read
10 February 2022

Fresh from collecting Kia’s second WhatCar? Car of the Year award, this time for the Kia EV6, the firm’s UK CEO and President has been talking to our sister title about the impact of that win and the opportunities and challenges for the year ahead.

The win followed Kia’s inaugural triumph with the e-Niro in 2019 and underlines the brand's breakthrough as a leading electric car maker. Phlipott gives his views on electric car incentives and charging infrastructure, the Agency model and more.

The full transcript is available in the downloadable report, via Autocar Business Insights. Kia had a stellar year in the UK in 2021, increasing its market share by 29.75% and managing to largely avoid the semiconductor crisis that gripped the rest of the industry.

Related articles

The pdf also delves into further industry highlights, such as which cars are generating the most leads from buyers on WhatCar.com and this month’s target price report.

For Autocar Business webinars and podcasts, visit Autocar Business Insight

Used cars for sale

 Dacia Sandero 1.5 Dci Laureate 5dr
2015
£4,500
73,256miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 208 1.0 Vti Access+ 5dr
2015
£4,970
48,579miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£4,991
63,988miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£4,995
35,762miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2015
£4,995
27,912miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mitsubishi Mirage 1.0 5dr
2015
£4,995
21,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Kia Picanto 1.0 Sr7 5dr
2015
£4,995
40,060miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.6i 16v Excite 5dr
2015
£4,996
95,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Sz2 5dr
2018
£4,999
77,115miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Vahxuall Astra 2022 european first drive tracking front

Vauxhall Astra 2022 review

Vauxhall Astra 2022 review
1 Porsche Taycan GTS sport turismo LHD UK 2022 review tracking front

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2022 UK review

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2022 UK review
1 Kia Sportage tgdi 3 2022 UK first drive review lead

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDI 2022 UK review

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDI 2022 UK review
1 Porsche Panamera 4 ehybrid sport turismo 2022 UK review tracking front

Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 2022 UK review

Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 2022 UK review
1 Lexus ES 300 F Sport 2022 first drive review lead

Lexus ES 300h F Sport 2022 UK review

Lexus ES 300h F Sport 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Vahxuall Astra 2022 european first drive tracking front

Vauxhall Astra 2022 review

Vauxhall Astra 2022 review
1 Porsche Taycan GTS sport turismo LHD UK 2022 review tracking front

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2022 UK review

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2022 UK review
1 Kia Sportage tgdi 3 2022 UK first drive review lead

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDI 2022 UK review

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDI 2022 UK review
1 Porsche Panamera 4 ehybrid sport turismo 2022 UK review tracking front

Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 2022 UK review

Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 2022 UK review
1 Lexus ES 300 F Sport 2022 first drive review lead

Lexus ES 300h F Sport 2022 UK review

Lexus ES 300h F Sport 2022 UK review

View all latest drives