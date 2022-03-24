What does the future look like for the small main car dealer?

It seems that increasingly, when it comes to car dealers, size matters. In most major towns, big new car dealer groups with familiar names dominate retail parks and motor alleys. Many of them are posting handsome profits, at least while business loans are sloshing around and used car prices are buoyant.

But the car market is a big pond, too, with plenty of room not only for large franchise dealers but also smaller ones. Brands have to start somewhere and when they're establishing a toehold it is to these smaller, independent and often family-owned single-site businesses that they turn.

Often, the brand becomes successful, outgrows the relationship and moves to a larger and wealthier dealer in a better location. Alternatively, if the brand doesn't become too big or too demanding, so jeopardising the delicate balance of power that underpins successful business partnerships, the small independent dealer may actually grow with it, establishing an enduring relationship and putting down roots in its local area where it develops a reputation for good customer service and, importantly, constancy in a changing world.

According to the SMMT around 8%, or roughly 300 of the 3800 main dealers that it represents, are what can be termed single-site franchise businesses. Many are those just described, with long-term brand relationships and deep connections with their local community.

Confined not just to smaller brands, they represent most franchises, although the former are more closely aligned in terms of resources, ambition and working practices.

It sounds like automotive utopia, except that clouds are gathering in the shape of the much trumpeted sales agency model where manufacturers sell directly to customers at fixed prices, leaving dealers to be a kind of 'experience centre' fielding enquiries, giving test drives, handing over vehicles, servicing cars and retailing used ones. Most brands are considering going to a sales agency and some, including Mercedes-Benz, have already said they will do so.