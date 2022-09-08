BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Cazoo to pull out of EU amid cash issues
UP NEXT
Analysis: Why Cazoo is pulling out of mainland Europe

Cazoo to pull out of EU amid cash issues

Car-buying service to focus solely on the UK market to allow it to "break even"
charlie_martin_headshot
News
2 mins read
8 September 2022

Online used-car retailer Cazoo has announced that it will pull out of Continental Europe in a bid to save cash and become a profitable business.

It intends to begin an “orderly wind down” of German and Spanish operations and is currently in discussions with representatives in France and Italy. UK operations will continue, however.

Following a month-long review of its business on the continent, the firm anticipates that the move will save more than £100 million – including winding-down costs – and that it will accelerate its progress towards profitability.

Related articles

European business accounted for less than 10% of Cazoo’s revenues during the first half of 2022.

Cazoo will now focus entirely on the UK, where its retail sales were up by more than 100% year on year in July and August. Cazoo is targeting a market share of 5% or more in the UK.

Founder and CEO Alex Chesterman said: “Given our target of reaching profitability by the end of next year, we've taken the tough decision to focus solely on the huge UK used car market, worth over £100 billion annually.

“I would like to thank all our colleagues in the EU who are impacted by this decision, and we will of course look to support them in every way possible."

Chesterman followed: The strong customer demand we're seeing in the core UK business gives us high confidence in the future opportunity, and the decision we have taken today to withdraw from mainland Europe ensures that our balance sheet remains strong and that we have a plan which we believe no longer requires any further external funding."

Advertisement

Latest business news

Cazoo Mercdes Sprinter car transporter front quarter tracking
Cazoo will re-focus on its UK operations following mainland Europe exit

Analysis: Why Cazoo is pulling out of mainland Europe

Analysis: Why Cazoo is pulling out of mainland Europe
97 manchester cazoo exterior
Cazoo anticipates that the move will save more than £100 million, including winding-down costs

Cazoo to pull out of EU amid cash issues

Cazoo to pull out of EU amid cash issues
Richard Moore West Midlands Gigafactory
Richard Moore previously worked for JLR and was involved with Jaguar I-Pace development

West Midlands Gigafactory hires former Lotus director of engineering

West Midlands Gigafactory hires former Lotus director of engineering
20220809 AAI3989

How Horiba Mira turned a test track into an R&D powerhouse

How Horiba Mira turned a test track into an R&amp;D powerhouse
Hydrogen pump
Hydrogen and e-fuels "must be part of the solution," says Horiba Mira CEO George Gillespie

Horiba Mira chairman on the "harsh realities" of electrification

Horiba Mira chairman on the &quot;harsh realities&quot; of electrification

View all business news

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
xxxx 8 September 2022

Pull out of Europe whilst focusing in the UK, someone at Autocar needs a Geography lesson.

marshydeluxe 8 September 2022

Considering the article refers to "Continental Europe", "mainland Europe" and "the EU", it's factually correct. Be correct yourself if you're going to be antagonistic.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

range rover 2022 004 cornering front
Range Rover Plug-in Electric Hybrid review
Range Rover Plug-in Electric Hybrid review
Ford F150 Lightning front dynamic
Despite weighing nearly three tonnes, the F-150 Lightning hits 60mph in 4.3sec
Ford F-150 Lightning 2022 review
Ford F-150 Lightning 2022 review
01 Range Rover V8 P530 FD 2022 Hero front
The new Range Rover gains the V8 engine seen in the 50i range of BMWs
Range Rover P530 2022 review
Range Rover P530 2022 review
WC Ford Focus twin test WW 22 20220321 0010 (1)
Car pictured is in ST-Line trim
Ford Focus 1.0 Ecoboost 125 2022 review
Ford Focus 1.0 Ecoboost 125 2022 review
BMW X7 driving three quarters side
BMW X7 2022 review
BMW X7 2022 review

View all latest drives